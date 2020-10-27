IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of MI vs RCB

After losing to the Chennai Super Kings in their previous match, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to return to winning ways when they clash with the Mumbai Indians in their twelfth match of IPL 2020.

RCB have seven victories and four losses to their name this year, and they are just two points away from sealing their playoff berth.

The Bangalore-based franchise collided with the defending champions in match number 10 of IPL 2020. The two teams scored equal runs in their 20 overs and RCB edged a win over MI in the Super Over.

The Mumbai Indians have a similar record as their upcoming opponents in IPL 2020. They need only one victory to cement their place in the top 4 as well. However, the Rajasthan Royals crushed them by eight wickets in their last IPL encounter.

The reverse fixture between MI and RCB will happen at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this match.

MI vs RCB pitch report

The last game played in Abu Dhabi was a run-fest. The Mumbai Indians posted 195 runs on the board in the first innings, but the Rajasthan Royals chased the target comfortably, riding on Ben Stokes' century.

The bowlers did not get much assistance from the wicket and Shreyas Gopal was the only man who could trouble the batsmen. Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous T20 matches played in Abu Dhabi.

T20 matches played: 27

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 14

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 155

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between MI and RCB

More than 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs scored, a super over and non stop thrills. Round 1️⃣ had everything. Here’s everything you need to know about Round 2️⃣ against MI tomorrow. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/2w29T17nav — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 27, 2020

The skies will be clear for this IPL 2020 fixture between MI and RCB. The temperature will loom at around 28 degrees Celsius.