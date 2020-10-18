IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of SRH vs KKR

After losing to the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings in their last two IPL 2020 fixtures, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to return to winning ways when they meet the Kolkata Knight Riders in their final afternoon match of the season.

The Orange Army have played a couple of day games in IPL 2020, but none have ended in their favour yet. The Mumbai Indians defeated them by 34 runs in Sharjah, whereas the Royals handed them a 5-wicket loss last Sunday afternoon in Dubai.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have also been quite inconsistent in IPL 2020. The Eoin Morgan-led franchise have won four of their eight games so far. They will look to draw inspiration from their previous victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of their upcoming battle.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi.

SRH vs KKR pitch report

The Kolkata Knight Riders faced the Mumbai Indians in the last IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Pat Cummins and Quinton de Kock scored a half-century each, while the spinners enjoyed plenty of success as well on Friday.

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner will have to provide a solid start to SRH and ensure that the IPL 2016 winners end their losing streak. Here are some vital stats from the T20 matches played on this ground in the past.

T20 matches played: 22

Advertisement

Matches won by teams batting first: 11

Matches won by teams batting second: 11

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 154

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between SRH and KKR

.@patcummins30 recaps last evening's game against MI, the partnership with Morgan and his thoughts on our bowling department. 🗣️#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/wb3VYsWMtx — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 17, 2020

The weather is expected to be hot and humid for this afternoon match. The temperature will stay around 33 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi.