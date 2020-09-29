IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: 3 closest encounters between the two teams in history

Match #11 of Dream 11 IPL will see table-toppers Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad who currently occupy the bottom of the table. This will be both team's third match this season.

The Delhi Capitals have emerged victorious in both their games so far, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad have found themselves on the losing side on both occasions.

The two teams have played each other 15 times in the past. The Sunrisers hold the edge with nine victories with Delhi Capitals winning the remaining six. Their most recent encounter was in the IPL 2019 playoffs in which DC knocked SRH out in the eliminator. Despite DC winning by two wickets with just one ball to spare, it does not crack the top 3 on our list.

Here is a look at the closest encounters between DC and SRH in the past ahead of their match in IPL 2020:

3) Match #13, IPL 2015: DC bt. SRH by four runs

Final scores:

DC: 167/4 (20 Overs)

SRH: 163/8 (20 Overs)

Clash of champions[Pc: IPLt20.com]

DC captain JP Duminy produced a stellar all-round performance to guide his team to victory. He led his team to a competitive total with 54(41) and ran through the SRH batsmen with figures of 17/4 in his four overs. Chasing 168 for victory, SRH lost wicketsat regular intervals to ultimately fall short by four runs.

At 158/6 at the end of the 19th over, SRH were favorites to win with just ten required off the final over. Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled a fiery last over in which he gave away five runs and took two wickets.

2) Match #36, IPL 2018: SRH bt. DC by seven wickets (1 ball remaining)

Match-saver [Pc: IPLt20.com]

Final scores:

DC: 163/5 (20 Overs)

SRH: 164/3 (19.5 Overs)

DC rode on Prithwi Shaw's sublime 65(36) to post a challenging total. In reply, Sunrisers, perhaps took it a little deeper than they would have liked. Tottering at 136/3 at the end of the 18th over, SRH needed a steep 28 runs in the final two overs. Yusuf Pathan's cameo (27 off 12) rescued them from the precarious position.

Yusuf Pathan plundered 14 runs off the 19th overs bowled by T Boult to keep up with the asking rate. He gave the same treatment to D Christian who bowled the final over. He dispatched the second and third ball for 10 runs ultimately stole the game away from the Delhi Capitals.

1) Match #52 IPL 2016: DC beat SRH by six wickets (0 balls remaining)

A tough fight (Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

SRH: 158/7 (20 overs)

DC: 161/4 (20 overs)

This game was a perfect example of an IPL match that swung like a pendulum. SRH's innings was built around captain David Warner's 73(56). It took a special knock from 25-year-old Karun Nair (83 off 58) to ensure DC's victory. What made this match more special was that it was a must-win game for DC who were desperately gunning for a playoff spot.

DC seemed to be cruising at one point, needing just 16 runs to win off the last two overs. Mustafizur Rahman produced a magical 19th over leaking just five runs. He also dismissed the dangerous Carlos Brathwaite to set up a thrilling finish.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded just five runs in the first four balls to swing the match in SRH's favor. Karun Nair, however, refused to give up and dispatched the final two deliveries to the boundary to keep DC's hopes for playoff alive.

With both teams set to renew their rivalry in IPL 2020, a mouth-watering clash awaits us. Both teams will be going all out to get the two valuable points up for grabs.