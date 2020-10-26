IPL 2020: SRH vs DC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 47

The Sunrisers Hyderabad had a golden opportunity to bolster their chances of a top-four finish in IPL 2020 last weekend against the Kings XI Punjab. However, the Orange Army failed to chase down 127 runs against KL Rahul's side.

Although skipper David Warner gave SRH a brilliant start, the likes of Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, and Jason Holder could not take their team over the line. SRH are alive in the race for the IPL 2020 playoffs, but they need to win their remaining three fixtures.

The 2016 champions battle the Delhi Capitals in the first of these three games. While the Delhi-based franchise have been excellent overall in IPL 2020, they looked off color in their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Also, SRH have beaten DC once already this year, so Warner's men would back themselves to perform well in this contest.

Here's a look at their head-to-head stats in IPL before DC and SRH clash in match number 47 of IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Head-to-Head Stats

The Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the Delhi Capitals 10-6 in the head-to-head record. The Orange Army have beaten their rivals twice in the UAE, a stat that would give them some much-needed confidence heading into their twelfth match of IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

David Warner has led his team from the front against the Delhi Capitals, and has scored 374 runs in eleven innings. Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan bowled a terrific spell of 3/14 in the previous battle between DC and SRH.

Rishabh Pant has aggregated 356 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Caribbean all-rounder Keemo Paul has scalped six wickets in just two games against SRH, and it will be interesting to see if he gets to play on Tuesday night.