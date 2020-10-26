IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Preview, Probable XI, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against each other in the 47th game of IPL 2020 on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. It is a crucial encounter for both the teams as SRH can’t afford to lose another game if they want to qualify, while DC needs a win to get into the top two.

Both the sides are coming off losses so it would be interesting to see how they make a comeback. It is a must-win game for the Sunrisers Hyderabad as they will get knocked out of the playoff race should taste defeat.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have lost two in a row and need to get back on track before the playoffs. SRH won the previous encounter against DC so they will come into the game in Dubai with confidence.

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Match Details

Date: 27th October (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Weather Forecast

It is becoming slightly cooler in Dubai as the temperatures are dropping. Having said that, there will be enough heat to tire out the players. The temperature will be in the mid and high 30s throughout the game.

Pitch Report

In the last two games at this venue, the pitch was probably the slowest in the tournament as we saw scores below 150. If the nature of the wicket remains the same, we might see a lot of overs from the spinners.

It is a tough decision for the captain winning the toss but they might choose to bat first considering that batting might get difficult in the second innings.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad should have won their last game but the IPL 2016 winners failed to chase down 127 against Kings XI Punjab.

Most of their bowlers did well but if the pitch is on the slower side, SRH might think of including a spinner for a pacer. Shahbaz Nadeem might come in for one of the fast bowlers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals batting failed miserably in the last game as they lost by 59 runs against KKR. Rishabh Pant has been out of form and needs to get back in touch as early as possible.

Ajinkya Rahane replaced Prithvi Shaw in the last game and they might stick with him for a couple of more matches. Harshal Patel might replace Tushar Deshpande as the third pacer in the line-up.

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals are a slightly better side on paper but they don’t have the momentum with them currently. With this being a do-or-die encounter for SRH, the Hyderabad-based franchise might just pull off the double against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP