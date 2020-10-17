SRH vs KKR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before match 35

After losing their last two matches in IPL 2020, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to get back to winning ways when they battle the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 35 of the season. The Orange Army registered a 69-run victory against Kings XI Punjab, but they suffered close defeats against the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings in their last two matches.

The upcoming contest will be SRH's third afternoon fixture in IPL 2020. They lost their first two afternoon games to the Mumbai Indians and the Royals.

SRH's opponents, the Kolkata Knight Riders, have also struggled to perform consistently in IPL 2020.

The 2-time IPL winners changed their skipper ahead of the match against the Mumbai Indians. However, there was a negligible difference in the team's performance as the defending champions beat them by eight wickets.

The last time KKR and SRH battled faced other in IPL 2020, the Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise emerged victorious by seven wickets. SRH will aim to avenge that loss on Sunday.

Here's a look at their head-to-head stats vs KKR.

SRH vs KKR head-to-head stats

The Kolkata Knight Riders lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad 11-7 in the head-to-head record. As mentioned above, they thrashed SRH by seven wickets earlier in IPL 2020.

The David Warner-led outfit will look to draw inspiration from their 2019 season, where they won the reverse fixture against KKR despite losing the first meeting between the two sides.

SRH vs KKR: Numbers you need to know ahead of IPL 2020 clash

Nitish Rana has aggregated 152 runs in SRH vs KKR matches. However, his recent form in IPL 2020 has been quite disappointing. David Warner has scored the most runs for SRH (569) in the games against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav have picked up ten wickets each versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be interesting to see if the team management includes them in the playing XI for this match.

For SRH, Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan have been the highest wicket-takers, with eight wickets each.