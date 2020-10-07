IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 22

Kings XI Punjab have suffered a hat-trick of losses in IPL 2020. They started their campaign on a good note with two great performances against the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians, and the Rajasthan Royals dominated KXIP in their last three encounters.

KXIP are bottom of the IPL points table with just two points in five games. The KL Rahul-led outfit will aim to turn things around quickly because two or three more losses could put them into an uncomfortable situation.

Their next opponents, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, have registered two wins in their last three matches. They beat the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals but could not defeat the Mumbai Indians at Sharjah last Sunday.

The upcoming contest is hugely important for both SRH and KXIP. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before they collide in IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab head-to-head stats

The Sunrisers Hyderabad lead Kings XI Punjab 10-4 in the head-to-head record. Both franchises beat each other once in the last edition of the IPL.

Talking about their record in the UAE, Kings XI Punjab thrashed the Orange Army by 72 runs in Sharjah and Glenn Maxwell scored 95 runs off 43 balls. It will be interesting to see if the Aussie all-rounder can replicate that performance against SRH in IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 22 of IPL 2020

Among the current players, David Warner has aggregated the most runs (574) in SRH vs KXIP matches and KL Rahul has scored 200 runs while playing for KXIP against his former IPL team.

Rashid Khan scalped 11 wickets against the Mohali-based franchise. Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Shami have picked up three wickets each in the contests between KXIP and SRH.