IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 3

After a star-studded season opener and a Super Over in the second game, IPL 2020 action continues in Dubai as 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight.

Both teams had some exciting acquisitions in the IPL 2020 auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad invested their funds in young talents like Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, and Abdul Samad, while Royal Challengers Bangalore went for seasoned pros like Aaron Finch, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn.

Bangalore finished at the last position in IPL 2019, but they recorded a 4-wicket win over the Orange Army in their previous match. In the game played earlier in that season, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner had blown away the RCB bowling attack by slamming a century each.

The two south Indian franchises have been involved in some thrilling matches over the last few seasons, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats before their first meeting in IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-to-Head Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead Royal Challengers Bangalore 8-6 in the head-to-head record. The two teams have crossed paths 15 times in the IPL. One of the games did not produce a result, while the 3-time IPL runners-up have only won six of the remaining games.

This fixture will be their first meeting outside India. It is interesting to note that the first match between the two teams ended in a Super Over. Given how the first two games of IPL 2020 have gone down to the wire, the fans can expect another cliffhanger at the Dubai International Stadium tonight.

Bangalore have won two of their last five completed matches against Hyderabad, but they will look to draw inspiration from their IPL 2019 victory over the Sunrisers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

David Warner has been the most successful batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team's skipper has scored 562 runs versus the Bangalore-based franchise, including one century. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up the most wickets (14) for SRH in matches against RCB.

On the other side, captain Virat Kohli has an excellent record against Hyderabad as he has aggregated 504 runs for his team. Yuzvendra Chahal, who will lead RCB's spin bowling attack in IPL 2020, has troubled the Orange Army much in the past by scalping ten wickets against them.