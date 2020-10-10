IPL 2020: SRH vs RR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 26 of IPL 2020 

After recording two wins in their first two IPL 2020 fixtures, the Rajasthan Royals have suffered four losses on the trot as they find themselves in the bottom half of the points table. RR have lost to the Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals, the Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last four fixtures.

They will clash with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final game of the first half of the tournament. The Orange Army, too, has struggled to consistently perform well in IPL 2020. The David Warner-led outfit lost their first two games, but they have registered three wins in their last four fixtures.

Both SRH and RR are former IPL champions, and their upcoming clash promises to be a close battle. Here's a look at the head-to-head stats before the teams cross paths in IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head stats

The Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the Rajasthan Royals 6-5 in the head-to-head record. SRH have emerged victorious in four of their last five meetings with RR.

Speaking about the previous IPL season, both teams beat each other once. When the two sides clashed in the UAE during the 2014 season, RR defeated SRH by four wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 26 of IPL 2020

Among the current players, Sanju Samson has the most runs (320) in SRH vs RR encounters. David Warner has aggregated the most runs (189) for the Orange Army.

Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul have scalped four wickets each for SRH while playing against RR in IPL. On the other side, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat have dismissed five SRH batsmen each while donning the RR jersey.