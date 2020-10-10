SRH vs RR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against each other in match #26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Things are moving thick and fast in the IPL and this will be the seventh game for both teams this season.

SRH are in a decent position in the table with three wins and three losses from their first six games whereas RR has just fallen off a cliff after their first two wins in the IPL.

RR have lost four in a row and it is a must-win game for them. SRH, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning momentum and make it two in a row. This is a crucial game for both teams as the competition is heating up.

SRH vs RR match details

Date: 11th October 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

SRH vs RR weather forecast

The competition is heating up and so is the weather. There is no relief for the players as the temperature will be in the high 30s and low 40s, which means players will have to face the scorching heat.

SRH vs RR pitch report

The pitch at Dubai has been a good one for batting. The teams batting first have regularly scored more than 170 runs, and have defended their totals on most occasions. No captain will like to bowl first in the Dubai heat so it won’t be a surprise if the team that wins the toss chooses to bat first.

SRH vs RR predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals desperately need to get their starting combination right or they won’t make the top four. RR has tried playing different players this season but most of them haven’t performed for the team. Steve Smith and Sanju Samson, who were brilliant in the first couple of games, faltered in the four games that followed.

Ben Stokes will be available for selection but he hasn’t had any practice so it will be interesting to see if RR get him directly into the XI. Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn’t looked in form so the team might try Manan Vohra in his place.

Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Manan Vohra, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Ben Stokes/Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH had a brilliant game against Kings XI Punjab as their openers - David Warner and Jonny Bairstow - fired on all cylinders. Rashid Khan was at his best as he picked up wickets and was economical throughout the innings.

Most of their players have done well so far, so there is a high chance that the team will stick with the same XI for this game.

Predicted XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

SRH vs RR match prediction

SRH seems to be the better side on paper but if the RR bowlers can get the SRH openers early, then RR might just take those precious two points off their opponents.

SRH vs RR TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP