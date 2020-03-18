IPL 2020: Strongest probable playing XI for Delhi Capitals

The best possible playing XI that can be fielded by the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020.

The Delhi-based franchise will be hoping to win their maiden IPL title this year.

The Delhi Capitals will be in search of their maiden IPL crown

Delhi Capitals (DC) have been the perennial under-achievers in the IPL over the years, but they would be hoping to set the record straight this year by bagging their maiden title.

The Delhi Daredevils, as they were known earlier, had a decent initiation to the IPL, reaching the playoffs in the first two seasons. However, in the past seven years, they have been a part of the final four only once.

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Jason Roy, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav

With a plethora of options when it comes to opening the innings, they have the 'problem of plenty' in the spin department as well. Although the middle-order looks a bit shaky and the pace department is riddled with injuries, team Delhi would surely be hoping to overcome these shortcomings in their quest for their first-ever IPL title.

Keeping the above squad in mind, let us have a look at the best probable playing XI they can put together.

#1 Openers (Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan)

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will provide DC with a left-right opening combination

Although the team has plenty of opening options, the explosive Prithvi Shaw and the versatile Shikhar Dhawan are its best bet at providing good starts up-top. The two not only form an ideal left-right combination but also provide the required balance with Shaw's flamboyance at one end and the steadying influence of Dhawan at the other.

The Capitals have good back-up opening options in the form of Rahane and the dynamic Jason Roy but they may not want to disturb their established opening pair.

#2 Middle-Order (Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer)

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will be the backbone of the middle-order

Having cemented his place in the Indian limited-overs squad at the No. 4 position, Iyer might have to bat at one-down for the Capitals keeping the balance of the team in mind. Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmeyer will provide the explosive hitting at No. 4 and 5 respectively and can move up the order as well if the openers build a substantial partnership.

Pant would be keen on using the tournament as a platform to get back the wicket-keeper's slot in the Indian team, having lost out to KL Rahul recently. Hetmeyer, on the other hand, would be keen to prove his worth after being sidelined by RCB last year after a few initial failures.

The Delhi team does not have many backup middle-order options other than Alex Carey unless they are considering putting Rahane or Roy in the middle-order.

#3 All-rounders (Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin)

Marcus Stoinis will play the crucial batting all-rounder's role

With Chris Woakes having opted out of the IPL, the Capitals have lost a vital cog in their wheel. They would hope that Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin can deliver the goods for them.

Stoinis would hope to carry his great form from the Big Bash League (BBL) into the IPL. However, the youngster is likely to ploy his trade in the middle-order in this tournament (not as an opener).

Patel and Ashwin would hope to showcase their immense potential in this IPL to come back in the reckoning for the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup later in the year.

#4 Bowlers (Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma)

Kagiso Rabada would hope to recover from his groin injury at the earliest

The Capitals would be hoping that their premier fast bowlers, Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma, can recover from their respective injuries before the start of the IPL. Both men would be looking to replicate their consistent performances from last year and help the Capitals go all the way in the tournament. Keemo Paul would prove an ideal foil for them with his effective change of pace and ability to bowl at the death.

DC also have the option of using Sandeep Lamichhane instead of Paul on spinner-friendly pitches or even in place of Rabada (if he is not available in the initial stages of the tournament).