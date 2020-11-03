IPL 2020: 'Sunrisers Hyderabad need a miracle to defeat the Mumbai Indians' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will require a lot of things to go their way for them to put it across the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2020 clash tonight.

He made this observation while previewing the encounter between the two sides in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Talking about the probable team changes, Aakash Chopra said that he wants the Sunrisers Hyderabad to play a seamer instead of Shahbaz Nadeem, considering the plethora of left-handers in the Mumbai Indians batting lineup.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad should play a fast bowler for Shahbaz Nadeem because the opposing team has a lot of left-handers - Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya. So you want to leave out the left-arm spinner and play a fast bowler."

The renowned commentator pointed out that the big-ticket players in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team - David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder - will have to deliver the goods for them to spring a surprise.

"This game in the end is for the big players to perform. Rashid with the ball, Warner and Kane Williamson with the bat and Holder. If these 3-4 players do some amazing stuff together, they can beat Mumbai else it might be a problem."

He also observed that the Sunrisers Hyderabad might have to win the toss and restrict the Mumbai Indians to a manageable score to have any chance of emerging on the winning side.

"They will have to win the toss, field first and restrict the Mumbai Indians to below 160. If all these three things happen, I see them winning otherwise I feel Mumbai is very strong."

From the Mumbai Indians perspective, Aakash Chopra mentioned that there are indications that Rohit Sharma is likely to play with Hardik Pandya also expected to return to the playing XI.

"A little birdie is saying that Rohit Sharma might be available, so he could be seen playing today. Saurabh Tiwary will go out and I feel Jayant Yadav will also go out and Hardik Pandya will play this match. Bumrah will also play if he doesn't want to rest."

Aakash Chopra on the player battle to watch out for in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians encounter

Sunrisers Hyderabad would be expecting David Warner to lead them from the front [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked the contest between Jasprit Bumrah and David Warner as the player battle to look forward to in the clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Bumrah vs Warner is the player battle to watch out for because it is the contest between the best bowler and the best batsman in the two teams."

The former KKR player observed that the Mumbai Indians pacer will be able to test the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain even on the placid Sharjah wicket.

"It will be a mouth-watering affair although there will not be too much help on this pitch for the fast bowlers but Bumrah is not affected by the pitch. When you are fast in the air, you take the pitch out of the equation, that's the kind of bowler that he is."

He added that Bumrah will target the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener with both full and short-pitched deliveries, and will be the favourite to come out on top in the battle between the duo.

"Bumrah might want to target Warner's outside edge or pads and stumps by going over the stumps or round the stumps. He will also ask him tough questions with the bouncer. I feel the balance is slightly tilted towards Bumrah."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking the Mumbai Indians as the favourites in tonight's encounter while observing that the Sunrisers Hyderabad would require a miracle to upset the four-time IPL champions.

"I think it is going to be Mumbai. I feel it is the better team and would want to end the league phase with a win. Sunrisers Hyderabad need a miracle to defeat them."

With the Mumbai Indians having already claimed the top spot in the IPL 2020 points table at the end of the league phase, they could opt to rest some of their key players including Bumrah in tonight's encounter.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, will have to put their best foot forward as it is a must-win match for them to qualify for the playoffs.