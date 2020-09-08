IPL 2020: SWOT Analysis of Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) come into the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) amid perhaps less fanfare than they've been used to in the past.

After finishing fifth at the end of the league phase in IPL 2019, Dinesh Karthik's side missed out on the playoffs. And in IPL 2020, they'll be hell-bent on making a deep run into the tournament that could see them claim their first title since the 2014 season under Gautam Gambhir.

In this article, we carefully analyse the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) of the KKR squad ahead of IPL 2020.

KKR in IPL 2020: Strengths

Sunil Narine is in excellent form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League

#1 KKR arguably have IPL 2020's two best all-rounders

In Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, KKR arguably have IPL 2020's two best all-rounders, and both West Indians add immense value and balance to the side.

Narine was in splendid form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League before he had a health issue that ruled him out of many games in the middle of the tournament. While Russell hasn't yet displayed the form that he had in IPL 2019 in this year's IPL, the big all-rounder can win games in the matter of a few overs.

The IPL's best teams always have world-class all-rounders, and KKR have the cream of the crop.

Apart from Narine and Russell, Dinesh Karthik can also call upon Chris Green, who has captained the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL. The Australian off-spinner might not get games early on in IPL 2020, but he is certainly a quality T20 player.

Even Pat Cummins, who is guaranteed to play almost all games for KKR, is handy with the bat, while Kamlesh Nagarkoti's all-round skills have garnered praise from experts.

#2 KKR's depth in overseas players is almost unmatched

Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Lockie Ferguson - KKR have perhaps the best overseas contingent in IPL 2020.

The team, which is yet to announce a replacement for Harry Gurney, will see healthy competition for the 4 overseas slots in the XI, although 3 are all but finalised in the lead-up to the tournament. KKR's foreign players are also highly experienced, with Eoin Morgan also England's captain in the white-ball formats.

KKR's depth in overseas players will ensure that they can give the Indian players, who are arguably lesser in quality, extended runs of games.