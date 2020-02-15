IPL 2020: The ideal bowling combination for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are one of the strongest teams going into IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians are currently the most successful team in the Indian Premier League with four IPL titles to their name, and there's a reason for that. MI, over the years, have stuck to what they believe in - that is - giving youth a chance and playing them alongside world-class internationals.

In the IPL 2020 auctions, the defending champions further strengthened their team by signing the likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Lynn, while they also secured the services of Trent Boult in the IPL trade window.

Rohit Sharma, the MI skipper, has a lot of brilliant bowlers to choose from and there's been considerable debate on what should be considered as MI's ideal bowling combination.

Here, we are going to suggest the same.

#3 All-Rounders - Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya

The Pandya brothers are integral to everything Mumbai Indians do or want to do and one can't imagine a starting XI without them. So, there's little doubt whether they are going to play or not, it's just that what form they will be in. Hardik will be returning after a long-term back injury, which means, he might not be on top of his game from the get-go.The younger Pandya was incredible for the defending champions last season, so it's important that he gets into his groove as soon as possible.

Krunal, on the other hand, struggled with the bat last year but was good with the ball. His presence allows Rohit to go with only one frontline spinner, while he also adds some muscle at the death.

#2 Frontline Seamers - Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, and Trent Boult

There's been a lot of debate about who should partner Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai Indians' pace department as Rohit has a lot of options. The truth is, MI can go with any combination they like and can change it up according to the conditions. But Rohit is a captain who likes some consistency as far as team selection is concerned. So, for the majority of the season, Bumrah should be partnered by Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga.

Boult is one of the best in the world with the new ball and because of the presence of Malinga and Bumrah, Rohit can let the Kiwi bowl all his four overs in the powerplay. This will let Bumrah and Malinga bowl a few overs at the death, and we all know what both of them can do during the last couple of overs.

For that reason, Boult should be picked over Nathan Coulter-Nile, at least during the initial phase of the season.

#1 Frontline spinner - Rahul Chahar

Mumbai Indians' surprise package last year, Rahul Chahar will most definitely be the defendant champions' frontline spinner in IPL 2020. He came in to replace Mayank Markande last season and never looked back.

His good showings in the IPL earned him an international debut in 2019 and if he performs well this year, who knows, he might get into India's ICC T20 World Cup team.

Chahar is a traditional spinner who relies on his leg-spinners more than his googlies and he can turn the ball a long way in both directions. The youngster will be looking forward to replicate his form from last season and it will be interesting to see how he peforms under pressure.

