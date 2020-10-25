IPL 2020: 'There is a huge question mark on Shreyas Iyer's captaincy' - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' loss against KKR

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Shreyas Iyer's captaincy has been found wanting in the Delhi Capitals' (DC) last two games in IPL 2020.

He made this observation while reviewing the Delhi-based team's defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that the Kolkata Knight Riders managed to turn things around by inflicting a massive defeat on the Delhi Capitals, after having themselves suffered a similar fate in their last encounter.

"It was quite strange that KKR decimated the Delhi Capitals after having been annihilated themselves in their previous match."

The reputed commentator lauded Nitish Rana for being the rock in the KKR batting effort after a family bereavement.

"Nitish Rana deserves applause for the manner in which he played after having lost his father-in-law. He was probably opening for just the second time in his IPL career but batted very well. He kept batting till the end although wickets kept falling at the other end."

He also appreciated Sunil Narine's enterprising knock, with the Delhi Capitals allowing KKR to reach an imposing score.

"Sunil Narine made 64 runs off 32 balls and in the end they managed to put up a total beyond 190, which is a lot of runs, what did Delhi Capitals do."

Aakash Chopra highlighted the captaincy mistakes committed by Shreyas Iyer in the last couple of matches played by the Delhi Capitals.

"So, here there is a huge question mark on Shreyas Iyer's captaincy. Now it has happened in two consecutive matches, Tushar Deshpande bowls his full quota of overs and gives 40 runs in his four overs, similar thing happened in the last match."

The former KKR player questioned the Delhi Capitals skipper's decision to give just a solitary over to Axar Patel, despite the latter's excellent record against left-handed batsmen in IPL 2020.

"This time Axar bowled just the one over in which he conceded 7 runs. Please don't tell me that there were two left-handers in front of him because he has an economy of 6.5 per over against left-handers this year. So will a left-arm spinner not bowl against left-handed batsman."

50* off 24 Sunil Narine

Ashwin has been terrible but #DelhiCapitals don't want to go to Axar, who has been their most economical bowler. — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 24, 2020

Chopra added that Shreyas Iyer's decisions in the last two matches have astonished him, as the Mumbaikar had led the Delhi Capitals well till then.

"I am slightly surprised with Shreyas Iyer's captaincy errors in consecutive matches. I never thought I will say that this season because in general, his captaincy has been very good."

Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant not firing for the Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant has not been his destructive self for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also highlighted the lack of form shown by Rishabh Pant, with the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman not looking to go after the bowling in yesterday's encounter.

"Pant is misfiring because you have hopes from him. There was a partnership between Iyer and Pant where Iyer was trying but Pant was not seen hitting at all. It seemed his form is far away from him."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that the Delhi Capitals middle-order batsman has not shown the destructive side of his batting, which is something he is renowned for, in IPL 2020.

"That is not the kind of Pant innings we know. His strike rate has not been good this year. His average might be alright but his ability to hit is not coming to the fore and if that happens, it will not work out."

Rishabh Pant managed to score just 27 runs off 33 deliveries in yesterday's encounter when the Delhi Capitals were chasing a 195-run target. The usually explosive left-hander has scored 217 runs in the eight matches he has played this season at an out-of-character strike rate of 117.29.