IPL 2020: Three sides who have a strong set of Indian players ahead of the auction

Fambeat Cricket FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10 Dec 2019, 19:40 IST SHARE

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

The 2020 IPL is getting bigger and better with its auction taking place on 19 December in Kolkata. While teams like RCB and DC have released half of their squad, MI and CSK have retained their core set of players in the hopes of continuing their dominance in the league. With just four overseas players to be played in the eleven, it is very important for the teams to choose the best Indian players for the remaining seven slots.

This not only contains those who have played for the national side but also budding talents who are looking for an opportunity and IPL has been a great platform for them. Hence, it is very important for the teams to carefully nurture talents who have the potential to make it big. Keeping this in mind, there are teams who have built a strong line-up of Indian players for the 2020 IPL.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have always banked upon a strong set of Indian players since the beginning of the league. The three-time IPL champions have retained 20 members of the core team while releasing five players ahead of the auction. Having led by none other than MS Dhoni, the team has got a great finisher and a tactician for them. They have also got Suresh Raina who has been consistent for them at number three and has been a big match-winner for them.

Ambati Rayudu, who came into CSK in 2018 has been flexible and reliable at any position that he plays in. They are also lucky to have the services of Ravindra Jadeja who can do everything on the field for the team as an all-rounder. In the bowling department, they have the likes of Harbhajan Singh who has vast experience along with youngsters like KM Asif and Deepak Chahar who have delivered with the new ball. On the whole, CSK are ready to challenge with their settled set of Indian players.

1 / 3 NEXT