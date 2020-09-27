IPL 2020: Twitter explodes as RR pull off one of the greatest run-chases of all time against KXIP

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) faced off in Match 9 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and Steve Smith's side pulled off the highest run-chase in the history of the prestigious league.

After being put in to bat by Steve Smith, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul made the RR bowlers pay by stitching together a mammoth 183-run opening partnership that was broken only in the 17th over. The former registered his first IPL hundred and the second in IPL 2020, while the KXIP captain played the supporting role to perfection.

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell added the finishing touches to the KXIP innings as they finished on 223/2. RR always had their work cut out for them, and Jos Buttler's early dismissal worsened matters.

Steve Smith and Sanju Samson played superb innings just like they did in the first game against CSK, and after the RR skipper's dismissal, the latter continued to take the attack to the opposition. Rahul Tewatia received a shock promotion to No. 4, and his knock was certainly one of two halves.

Majorly struggling with his timing and placement, the all-rounder was once on 13 off 22 balls, with Samson even refusing a single on one occasion. But Tewatia pulled a rabbit out of his hat, hitting 5 sixes in the 18th over off Sheldon Cottrell and bringing the equation down to run-a-ball in the next over.

Although he wasn't there when the winning runs were hit, Tewatia showed great composure and grit to script the biggest run-chase in the history of the IPL. Understandably, Twitter exploded soon after the miraculous innings. Here are some of the best reactions from the RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP

I think if If I dial 9866666666, I'll reach the Rajasthan Royals helpline.#RRvKXIP — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 27, 2020

A long standing record from the inaugural IPL season has been broken today.



RR have chased down the highest biggest target in IPL history today.



Previous biggest was also by RR, 215 vs DC in 2008. #IPL2020 #RRvKXIP — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 27, 2020

Steve Smith taking the decision of sending Rahul Tewatia at number 4. #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/VXdWM3S0Sf — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 27, 2020

Rahul Tewatia today



First 19 balls: Eight runs (No boundaries)

Last 12 balls: 45 runs (7 X 6s)

6.0.2.1.6.6.6.6.0.6.6.W #RRvKXIP #IPL2020 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 27, 2020

Rahul Tewatia is the first man in the history of cricket who can become man of the match of either sides, depending on which team wins. #RRvKXIP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 27, 2020