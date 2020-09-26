IPL 2020: Twitter reacts to KKR's dominating win over SRH

Match 8 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) saw the Sunrisers Hyderbad (SRH) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

For the first time in IPL 2020, the team that won the toss (SRH) elected to bat first, but Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine ensured that they didn't get off to a flying start in the powerplay. The former dismissed Jonny Bairstow after troubling him for quite some time, and although David Warner and Manish Pandey formed a decent partnership, they found it difficult to accelerate.

With KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik shuffling his bowlers expertly, SRH struggled to string together any momentum, with Varun Chakravarthy bowling well in the middle overs. Wriddhiman Saha's less-than-run-a-ball innings meant that the Orange Army ended up with a below-par score of 142.

In response, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana weathered the storm that followed Narine's dismissal, and although the southpaw and Dinesh Karthik got out in quick succession, Eoin Morgan ensured that KKR got across the line with ease.

Gill was the star of the show with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 70, with the English white-ball captain finishing on 42. Mohammad Nabi, who came into the team in place of Mitchell Marsh, didn't look very threatening with the ball, in part due to the fact that he wasn't used in the powerplay.

SRH have now fallen to two defeats in two games, and languish at the bottom of the points table. KKR, on the other hand, will take great confidence from this convincing win, although it must be said that their batting department hasn't really been tested.

Twitter was as vocal as ever during the KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 game, and here are some of the best reactions.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH

Shubhman Gill - Nobody from the current lot knows the art of constructing an innings better than him. #KKRvsSRH — Manya (@CSKian716) September 26, 2020

Shubman Gill's score of 70 is (currently) the highest score in IPL history to contain no misses or edges. #IPL2020 #KKRvSRH — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 26, 2020

#KKRvSRH

Dinda Academy to Pat Cummins today pic.twitter.com/IiN9Pej4RI — Rohit Kashyap (@rohitcasm98) September 26, 2020

Most Ducks against an Opponent in IPL



Karthik - 4 vs SRH*

Kedar - 4 vs KXIP

Rohit - 4 vs RCB#KKRvSRH — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) September 26, 2020

Classic waste of resources. Sending Saha to stabilize the innings after Warner' wkt and he ends up playing this kind of an innings. Hard to see Nabi and Abhishek Sharma treated like this. Disappointed with Trevor Bayliss and Laxman 👎👎 #KKRvSRH — BALAJI (@deep_extracover) September 26, 2020

First time #SRH have lost five successive matches in IPL.#KKRvSRH — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 26, 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad tail starts from No.4 with Wriddhiman Saha. #KKRvSRH — Riya (@reaadubey) September 26, 2020