IPL 2020: Twitter reacts to KKR's dominating win over SRH

Match 8 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) saw the Sunrisers Hyderbad (SRH) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
For the first time in IPL 2020, the team that won the toss (SRH) elected to bat first, but Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine ensured that they didn't get off to a flying start in the powerplay. The former dismissed Jonny Bairstow after troubling him for quite some time, and although David Warner and Manish Pandey formed a decent partnership, they found it difficult to accelerate.
With KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik shuffling his bowlers expertly, SRH struggled to string together any momentum, with Varun Chakravarthy bowling well in the middle overs. Wriddhiman Saha's less-than-run-a-ball innings meant that the Orange Army ended up with a below-par score of 142.
In response, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana weathered the storm that followed Narine's dismissal, and although the southpaw and Dinesh Karthik got out in quick succession, Eoin Morgan ensured that KKR got across the line with ease.
Gill was the star of the show with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 70, with the English white-ball captain finishing on 42. Mohammad Nabi, who came into the team in place of Mitchell Marsh, didn't look very threatening with the ball, in part due to the fact that he wasn't used in the powerplay.
SRH have now fallen to two defeats in two games, and languish at the bottom of the points table. KKR, on the other hand, will take great confidence from this convincing win, although it must be said that their batting department hasn't really been tested.
