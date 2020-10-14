IPL 2020: Twitterati troll RR as they bottle run-chase against DC

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced off in Match 30 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

After Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat, Jofra Archer got RR to yet another splendid start. The Englishman castled Prithvi Shaw off the first ball of the innings with a beautiful in-swinger, and then dismissed Ajinkya Rahane in his second over to leave DC reeling.

For the second time in two games, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan were entrusted with the responsibility of steadying the ship. The southpaw was aggressive despite his team being in a spot of bother, and put away the loose balls en route to a 33-ball 57, before a careless switch hit brought about his downfall.

Iyer was relatively circumspect, but reached his fifty off 40 balls before holing out in the deep shortly after. Marcus Stoinis struggled to get going, and some late runs from Alex Carey and Axar Patel took DC to 161/7. Archer was the pick of the RR bowlers as he registered figures of 3/19 and moved to the second spot on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list.

In response, RR got off to an electric start with Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. The wicket-keeper had a brilliant duel with Anrich Nortje, who was carted for 16 runs but got his revenge off the last ball - that was bowled at 155+ kph - of his first over.

Steve Smith's struggles in IPL 2020 continued, but Stokes and Samson took RR to a comfortable 86/2 in 10.1 overs. However, both batsmen were sent back to the hut within two overs, with Riyan Parag following soon after.

Robin Uthappa and Rahul Tewatia struggled to accelerate despite finding the boundary occasionally, and brilliant death overs from Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and debutant Tushar Deshpande sealed the deal for DC. The thriller ended in a 13-run DC win, with Ravichandran Ashwin bowling a superb spell and Nortje being adjudged Man of the Match.

Twitter had a lot to say, and here are the best reactions from the DC vs RR IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, DC vs RR

Fire meets fire. Pace lights up the timber and wins. Nortje-Buttler. Fabulous viewing #DCvRR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/s2VjuJPR5R — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 14, 2020

Anrich Nortje just knocked Butler over with a 155kph rocket of a ball🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 14, 2020

Jos Buttler ramped a 156kmph delivery from Anrich Nortje then got bowled out on 155kmph ball. Unreal pace from Nortje. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 14, 2020

Anrich Nortje bowled the FASTEST ball ever in the history of the IPL tonight at 156.2 kmph. RAW PACE.



Now that's a crazy record to own! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 14, 2020

Nortje is fast and all but not as fast as Morne Morkel’s fastest ball ever in IPL history 😛😂🤷‍♂️#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/FqmGrEYCCH — Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) October 14, 2020

Anrich Nortje is the best ever replacement for a injured player. Blessing in disguise for Delhi Capitals.#DCvRR — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 14, 2020

Iyer Pant Hetmyer Nortje Rabada Stoinis deserve one match rest in next game. Save some player for playoffs guys. #IPL2020 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 14, 2020

After Shreyas Iyer fall down while fielding, there was possible two runs there but Ben Stokes that time refused to take it seeing Iyer's condition. Lovely gesture from Stokes, a top guy. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 14, 2020

Delhi Capitals becoming Injury Capitals this season. After Mishra, Ishant, Pant now Iyer has hurt himself. #IPL2020 — Riya (@reaadubey) October 14, 2020

Just 2 runs in the 16th over by Ravi Ashwin and he ended the spell with 1/17 including the wicket of Smith. Continuing his brilliant form in #IPL2020 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 14, 2020

#DCvRR

When you didn't get first ball a try ball pic.twitter.com/B6rr41XmWh — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 14, 2020

#DCvRR



Jofra Archer to Riyan Parag after watching him doing Bihu dance: pic.twitter.com/DR6mQZPHim — IMPOSTER 🎭 (@Tez_Gendbaz) October 14, 2020

That over confident Tewatia against Ashwin when KG had 2 & Nortje 1 thinking he could hammer them like Cottrell, Khaleel. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) October 14, 2020

Delhi Daredevils changed their name and their performance went from bad to good



Robin Uthappa changed his name and his performance went from good to bad



Lesson: If it ain't broke, don't fix it#DCvRR — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 14, 2020