IPL 2020: Twitterati troll RR as they bottle run-chase against DC

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced off in Match 30 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).
After Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat, Jofra Archer got RR to yet another splendid start. The Englishman castled Prithvi Shaw off the first ball of the innings with a beautiful in-swinger, and then dismissed Ajinkya Rahane in his second over to leave DC reeling.
For the second time in two games, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan were entrusted with the responsibility of steadying the ship. The southpaw was aggressive despite his team being in a spot of bother, and put away the loose balls en route to a 33-ball 57, before a careless switch hit brought about his downfall.
Iyer was relatively circumspect, but reached his fifty off 40 balls before holing out in the deep shortly after. Marcus Stoinis struggled to get going, and some late runs from Alex Carey and Axar Patel took DC to 161/7. Archer was the pick of the RR bowlers as he registered figures of 3/19 and moved to the second spot on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list.
In response, RR got off to an electric start with Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. The wicket-keeper had a brilliant duel with Anrich Nortje, who was carted for 16 runs but got his revenge off the last ball - that was bowled at 155+ kph - of his first over.
Steve Smith's struggles in IPL 2020 continued, but Stokes and Samson took RR to a comfortable 86/2 in 10.1 overs. However, both batsmen were sent back to the hut within two overs, with Riyan Parag following soon after.
Robin Uthappa and Rahul Tewatia struggled to accelerate despite finding the boundary occasionally, and brilliant death overs from Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and debutant Tushar Deshpande sealed the deal for DC. The thriller ended in a 13-run DC win, with Ravichandran Ashwin bowling a superb spell and Nortje being adjudged Man of the Match.
