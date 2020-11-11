IPL 2020: 'You see his aggression and competitiveness on the field, he's actually one of the most chilled out guys off the field,' - Adam Zampa on Virat Kohli

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who played under Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, has stated that he has discovered a completely new side to the latter’s personality.

According to a report on cricket.com.au, Zampa told The Unplayable Podcast that Kohli is a ‘totally different person’ off the field.

"You see his aggression and how competitive he is on the field, he's actually one of the most chilled out guys off the field.

"Obviously you always play against him, you get to know what he's like on the field and then being able to spend time away from the cricket field with guys like that, you see how human they actually are,” the leggie stated.

Zampa also had words of praise for another RCB legend AB de Villiers, and added that neither him or Virat Kohli acted any different despite being huge superstars.

"AB de Villiers is an absolute character. He loves a beer more than anyone but he's quite an experienced guy and he knows exactly what he needs to do to get the best out of himself.

"You just realise they're basically just like you. You get to see them from afar and you can make assumptions about what their life is like and what they're like as people. But they're the same as everyone else," the 28-year-old further added.

As soon as Virat Kohli walks across that line, he's a competitive beast: Zampa

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli

With IPL 2020 over and done with, both Virat Kohli and Adam Zampa will be heading to Australia for the series Down Under. The tour will feature three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches. Kohli will play in the limited overs versions and the first Test before returning to India for the birth of his first child.

Zampa doesn’t expect any leeway from Virat Kohli though they were teammates at RCB. The Aussie believes that the Indian captain will be at his competitive best when the series kicks-off in Australia.

"He's the kind of guy as soon as he walks across that line, he's a competitive beast. I saw it firsthand playing with him, there's two different versions of him and that's the weight of expectation he has on himself to perform for India. But when he's off the field he's a lovely guy and very chilled out," stated the slow bowler, who has claimed Virat Kohli’s prized wicket seven times in 21 games.

It may be recalled that there was a lot on-field banter between Kohli’s men and the Tim Paine-led Aussies the last time these teams met in a Test series in 2018-19.

However, former Australia skipper Steve Waugh has warned the hosts against sledging Virat Kohli, claiming that the move may just come back to haunt them.