IPL 2020: Will 'Mankad' anyone who goes out of crease, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin has issued a fresh warning to the batsmen ahead of IPL 2020

Former Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was embroiled in a huge controversy when he mankaded Jos Buttler in the last IPL. The game was well within the reach of the Rajasthan Royals but they ended up losing as Buttler's wicket became the turning point of the match. After the act, Ashwin's sportsman spirit came under intense scrutiny, with the cricket fraternity having divided opinion on the incident.

The offie, however, was pretty sure that he had played within the rules of the game and believes that the bowling crease belongs to the bowler and no batsman can roam outside the line or take undue headstart.

Ashwin, who will be turning out for the Delhi Capitals this season, recently had an interactive session with his fans on Twitter where his answer to a certain question set the social media world afire and sent a proper message to the batsmen.

"Who are the potential batsmen you can Mankad this IPL? #askash," asked a fan, to which Ashwin replied, "Anyone that goes out of the crease."

This emphatic reply went viral instantly and has also made Ashwin's intentions clear to the batsmen around: do not leave the crease before he has bowled.