IPL 2021: 3 best all-round performances in PBKS vs DC games

Matches between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) don't usually attract the same kind of attention and fanfare as a MI-CSK or CSK-RCB encounter. This, however, doesn't mean that the two sides haven’t played engaging cricket in the past. In last year's IPL itself, the two sides played out an interesting tie, which finished in a Super Over win for DC.

Rishabh Pant would be happy with the way things have turned in the absence of some key players. Meanwhile, the PBKS team management will be hoping to improve their performances in time for a late charge into the playoffs.

Let's take a look at the top 3 all-round performances in PBKS vs DC encounters from years gone by.

Note: DC was earlier known as Delhi Daredevils (DD) and PBKS were earlier called Kings XI Punjab.

1. Axar Patel (1/18 and 42 against DD), IPL 2014

Axar Patel had a fruitful career with Punjab before shifting to Delhi (Source: PTI)

Axar Patel, now a mainstay for DC, once represented Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. The Gujarat all-rounder had a great season for the Preity Zinta-owned franchise in 2014, picking up 17 wickets at an average of 23.82.

The Kings XI chose to field first and Axar effected a crucial breakthrough for his side after Delhi got off to a good start early. He castled Kevin Pietersen for 49, and bowled tight lines to keep the opposition batters under control.

The Delhi outfit ended up scoring 164. Patel's 1/18 included a wicket maiden and an excellent final over which yielded only 5 runs.

Punjab got off to a rapid start courtesy of Manan Vohra, but they lost a flurry of wickets in the middle overs. Axar Patel came in at 94/4 and helped finish the chase with an unbeaten 35-ball 42 that included five boundaries and one six. Punjab won the game by 4 wickets.

2. Marcus Stoinis (53 and 2/29 against KXIP), IPL 2020

Marcus Stoinis in the middle of his blitzkrieg (Source: BCCI/IPL)

The Delhi Capitals kicked off their IPL 2020 campaign with an incredible Super-Over win over the Kings XI Punjab. DC had gotten off to a sluggish start and were going nowhere at 100/6 after 17 overs.

Marcus Stoinis seemed to be struggling at 4 runs off 7 balls, and the game was slowly creeping out of DC's hands. However, Stoinis then went after Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan. He was particularly brutal in Jordan's final over, which went for 30 runs. The former RCB man hit two sixes and three fours in this over, helping DC reach 157 in their 20 overs.

Marcus Stoinis after getting the wicket of Mayank Agarwal (Source: PTI)

Stoinis later returned to contribute as a bowler, picking up two wickets at a crucial stage of the game. Punjab managed to tie scores after 19.3 overs and needed only one run to win the game. But Stoinis had other plans.

He got Mayank Agarwal caught at sweeper cover and Chris Jordan hit the ball straight to square leg to ensure the game ended in a tie. DC then went on to win the Super Over.

3. Sam Curran (20 and 4/11 against DC), IPL 2019

Sam Curran's 4-fer helped his team beat the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 (Source: PTI)

English all-rounder Sam Curran turned out for King XI Punjab at IPL 2019. He was particularly impactful against the Delhi Capitals in Mohali.

He gave Punjab a blistering start with a 10-ball 20 after his team were asked to bat by DC. The knock provided early impetus for Punjab's innings, which finished at 166/9.

Sam Curran is adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant hat-trick and bowling figures of 4/11 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/BIAXuSLcNL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2019

He later returned to take the game away with the ball. His four wickets came in the space of five balls and included a hat-trick. The then-20-year-old dismissed Colin Ingram, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane. The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side beat DC by 14 runs and Curran won the Man of the Match award for his all-round effort.