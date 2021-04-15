IPL 2021: 3 best Shikhar Dhawan knocks against Rajasthan Royals

In 2008, the Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) were 20 for 1, chasing 130 to win in their first-ever IPL encounter, when a young Shikhar Dhawan walked in to bat against the Rajasthan Royals. He partnered fellow southpaw Gautam Gambhir to etch a 112-run partnership to win the game for the Daredevils.

This was perhaps the start of a love affair for Shikhar Dhawan against the Jaipur-based team. Time and again, he has been able to up his game and give his best against the Royals.

Shikhar Dhawan's overall IPL record stands at 5282 runs at a strike rate of 127.27. His international record is 1673 runs at a strike rate of 127.41. However, against Rajasthan Royals, he has found the going easier and looks a visibly improved performer.

3 best Shikhar Dhawan knocks against the Rajasthan Royals

1. 57(33) in Dubai, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan helped Delhi Capitals reach a solid total against Rajasthan Royals. Image credit:News18

The Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bat first. Prithvi Shaw, who had just begun his bad patch, was out for a duck. Ajinkya Rahane too, joined his Mumbai compatriot in the dugout soon after. However, Shikhar Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer joined forces to bring the Delhi Capitals back into the game.

Shikhar Dhawan was, in particular, brutal as he attacked youngster Kartik Tyagi, teaming up with Iyer to take 14 in an over off him. He also went after Ben Stokes and Rahul Tewatia and helped the Delhi Capitals reach 95 in 11.4 overs.

The Capitals were able to reach 161, and at the back of brilliant bowling performances from Anrich Nortje (2 for 33), Kagiso Rabada (1 for 28), and Ravichandran Ashwin (1 for 17), they won the game by 13 runs.

In the end, Shikhar Dhawan's crucial 57 stabilized the team when they were in a spot of bother, eventually helping them overcome the Rajasthan challenge.

2. 54(27) in Jaipur, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan bats for Delhi in an IPL game Source:BCCI/IPL

Perhaps overshadowed by an even better knock from Rishabh Pant, this innings nevertheless helped set the tone for Delhi Capitals' chase of a mammoth total by Rajasthan Royals.

Quite similar to Virender Sehwag's onslaught against England in the first Test of Anthony De Mello Trophy in 2008, the Shikhar Dhawan knock was purely a one-sided effort.

Shikhar Dhawan attacked every single bowler in the Rajasthan Royals bowling line-up - from Dhaval Kulkarni and Shreyas Gopal to even Jofra Archer. By the time Shikhar Dhawan was sent back by Shreyas Gopal, Delhi Capitals had reached 72 in 45 deliveries. Prithvi Shaw stood unbeaten on 18 off 18 deliveries, and Delhi Capitals needed a very gettable 120 off 75 balls. The Capitals then went on to win the game.

3. 78(57) in Hyderabad, 2018:

Shikhar Dhawan batting against Rajasthan Royals for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Source: BCCI/IPL

Back in 2018, Shikhar Dhawan, playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, made light work of a tricky chase against the Royals. It wasn't an easy wicket to bat on, and it showed in the fact that even the destructive Sanju Samson could manage only 49 of 42. Rajasthan could muster a total of 125 from their 20 overs, and the chase was on for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

They lost Wriddhiman Saha early to Jaydev Unadkat, but Shikhar Dhawan steadied the ship in the company of skipper Kane Williamson.

The knock featured 13 fours and a six, and it helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down the target in only 95 balls. This was an exceptional task on what was a not-so-easy wicket to bat on.

Shikhar Dhawan's strike rate of 136.84 was the best by a margin, and it showed how potent he remained as a T20 batsman.

Special mention:

Shikhar Dhawan did a commendable job as an opener for SRH Source: AFP

In a low-scoring encounter against the Rajasthan Royals at Ahmedabad, Shikhar Dhawan scored 33 off 20 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This was the highest score for either side, and Dhawan also had the best strike rate in the game.

On the back of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's special spell of 4 for 14, Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to win the game by 32 runs.