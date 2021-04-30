IPL 2021: 3 best Virat Kohli performances against PBKS

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their seventh league match of IPL 2021 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). RCB have surpassed expectations this season, winning five of their first six matches.

The quartet of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Devdutt Padikkal have worked wonders for the Bangalore-based franchise. They have defeated the Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 so far.

Given how the Punjab Kings have performed in IPL 2021 so far, it will not be a surprise if RCB record their sixth win of the season tonight. Captain Virat Kohli will hold the key to RCB's success, and ahead of tonight's battle, let's take a look at three of his best knocks against Punjab Kings in the IPL.

3. 57 (43) - Bengaluru, IPL 2013

The Royal Challengers Bangalore hosted the Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab) in a league match of IPL 2013 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The visitors won the toss and invited Virat Kohli's men to bat first.

Bangalore lost Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket early, but the duo of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli built a 126-run stand for the second wicket to take the team's score past 150. While Gayle scored 77 runs, Kohli amassed 57 runs off 43 deliveries, hitting six fours and two maximums.

RCB finished with 174/5 in 20 overs. Unfortunately, the home team could not defend the target in the second innings as Adam Gilchrist and Azhar Mahmood's brilliant batting performances guided the Mohali-based franchise home in the 19th over.

Advertisement

2. 67 (53) - Mohali, IPL 2019

Virat Kohli scored 67 & AB de Villiers 59* as the Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets for their 1st win of the season. #SSCricket — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) April 13, 2019

The Royal Challengers Bangalore faced the Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on April 13, 2019. Chris Gayle was a part of Punjab this time, and his 64-ball 99 took the home team to 173/4 in the first innings.

Parthiv Patel provided a good start to RCB, but he departed to the dressing room after scoring 19 runs off nine deliveries. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers then stitched an 85-run partnership to take RCB close to the target.

Kohli lost his wicket to Mohammed Shami after a brilliant 53-ball 67. He smacked eight boundaries in his inning. After Kohli's departure, Marcus Stoinis and de Villiers finished off the run-chase with four balls to spare.

1. Virat Kohli's best IPL knock against the Punjab Kings

Virat Kohli played an unbelievable knock against Punjab in IPL 2016

The 50th game of IPL 2016 was delayed because of a rain interruption. The organizers decided to have a 15-overs-a-side contest when play resumed. Although there were five overs fewer, Virat Kohli managed to complete a century in the first innings.

Advertisement

The RCB skipper had nine stitches on his left hand, but the pain did not stop him from destroying the Mohali-based franchise at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli scored 113 runs off only 50 balls, slamming 12 fours and eight sixes to take Bangalore to 211/3 in 15 overs.

A fantastic performance from the bowlers gave the Royal Challengers an 82-run victory that night. Kohli was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match for his incredible batting.