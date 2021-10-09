IPL 2021: 3 big-money signings who flattered to deceive

The auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season threw up some stunning buys. Even the record for the most expensive signing was broken by Rajasthan Royals (RR) when they snapped up South African all-rounder Chris Morris.

The IPL 2021 league stage came to a close on Friday, with Mumbai Indians (MI) beating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-scoring match. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), meanwhile, completed a thrilling last-ball chase against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off in the first qualifier, while RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator.

The first half of the IPL 2021 was played in India, but the rising COVID-19 cases in the country in April and a breakout of infections within the tournament bio-bubble meant it had to be halted. The tournament resumed in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

There were some very impressive performances by the new signings in the two halves of the season. However, not all the buys have lived up to expectations, with some proving to be especially expensive for their teams.

On that note, here are three expensive flops in IPL 2021:

#1 Chris Morris

IPL 2021: Chris Morris became the most expensive buy in IPL history.

Chris Morris was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs. 16.25 crore, making him the costliest buy in IPL history. He broke the record fee that Yuvraj Singh got from Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils) in 2015.

However, the all-rounder did not live up to his price tag as RR once again could not reach the playoffs.

Morris picked up 15 wickets in 11 matches, with his best figures of 4/23 coming in a match against KKR.

However, apart from that match, he wasn't very prolific with his wicket-taking and was also expensive, with an economy rate of 9.17.

Even with the bat, Morris could manage just 67 runs in 11 matches.

#2 Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson took nine wickets in as many matches for RCB.

Kyle Jamieson was picked up for Rs. 15 crore by RCB, but the New Zealand all-rounder could not replicate his Test cricket brilliance with the ball in the premier T20 league.

Jamieson played nine matches for RCB and returned with as many wickets. His best performance was 3/41 in the win against KKR in the first half of the tournament. The Kiwi was expensive too, with an economy rate of 9.60.

With the bat, too, the 26-year-old wasn't able to really contribute lower down the innings. A paltry 65 runs with a top score of 16* was what he could achieve.

To be fair to Jamieson, he was inexperienced in the shortest format of the game at the international level when he was picked up at the auction. The pressure of the price tag also made matters worse for Jamieson. But he is young and can surely improve.

RCB, though, have reached the playoffs and will harbor hopes of going all the way for the first time.

#3 Jhye Richardson

IPL 2021: Jhye Richardson was expensive in his three matches for Punjab Kings.

The Australian fast bowler was the fourth most expensive buy at the auction ahead of IPL 2021 when he was picked up for Rs. 14 crore by Punjab Kings (PBKS).

He came into the tournament with big expectations, having performed well in the Sheffield Shield, Australia's First Class competition, as well as the Big Bash League (BBL).

However, Jhye Richardson never really got going for the KL Rahul-led franchise. He got to play just three matches before being dropped.

Richardson opted out of the second half of the IPL. But in the few games that he did get, the Aussie bowled with an economy rate of 10.63 and an average of 39, picking up only three wickets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee