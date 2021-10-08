IPL 2021: 3 big positives for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have been the most-improved team over the last couple of seasons. They reached their first final last season, but stumbled against the Mumbai Indians. However, Delhi Capitals have only gone from strength to strength. Even when Shreyas Iyer was not available for the first phase of the season, the side powered their way through the tournament.

Under Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals have been the team to beat this season. They seem to have all the bases covered across all departments. The openers, the Indian contingent and their bowling department - the Delhi Capitals have addressed all areas of concern.

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals

Sawaal Uthaoge Tum Ek, Milenge Do-Do Jawaab 💥We're getting ready for the Playoffs, and bringing you all the feels in this special music video, made with love & toil from Team DC 💙🎶 Composed by Yeh Nayi Wali Dilli Hai, Yahan Sabhi Lajawaab ✨Sawaal Uthaoge Tum Ek, Milenge Do-Do Jawaab 💥We're getting ready for the Playoffs, and bringing you all the feels in this special music video, made with love & toil from Team DC 💙🎶 Composed by #Alock 👏🏼 #YehHaiNayiDilli Yeh Nayi Wali Dilli Hai, Yahan Sabhi Lajawaab ✨

Sawaal Uthaoge Tum Ek, Milenge Do-Do Jawaab 💥We're getting ready for the Playoffs, and bringing you all the feels in this special music video, made with love & toil from Team DC 💙🎶 Composed by #Alock 👏🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli https://t.co/aGSykAUBxK

They have sealed the number 1 spot in the points table after the league stage. There is a general consensus that this is the season Delhi Capitals might lift the coveted IPL trophy.

Here we take at 3 big positives for the Delhi Capitals this season:

#3 Consistency in selection

Rishabh Pant has been brilliant as Delhi Capitals captain

Delhi Capitals have been one of the best sides as far as consistency is concerned. They have given their players a long rope and have defined their roles which has given the side momentum and harmony.

One of the biggest reasons behind their consistent runs is that players have settled into specific roles which has rendered great balance to the side. Delhi Capitals seems to be a closely-knit unit. The consistency in selection matters as all the players seem to understand the role of every player.

#2 Impact of Indian players

Shikhar Dhawan has been solid as an opener for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals invested a lot in the Indian players and after stuttering in the initial few years, these players have formed the core of the side. DC are now one of the few sides in the IPL where the Indian players have made a huge impact.

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Avesh Khan have been with the side for a while now. They have formed the core of the side that seems to have all the bases covered.

Apart from these established players, the young turks in Lalit Yadav too have come into the fold and been successful. It is one of the reasons why Delhi have had the option to be flexible with their overseas options.

#1 The Avesh-Axar-Ashwin axis

Avesh has been a real revelation for Delhi Capitals

Also Read

Avesh Khan has been a revelation this season. He pipped Ishant Sharma in the initial playing XI and has since, not looked back. In 13 matches, Avesh has picked up 22 wickets at an average 15.90, with an economy rate of 7.14. He has been good with both the new ball as well as in the death overs.

Apart from Avesh, the combination of Axar Patel and R Ashwin has been superb in the middle overs for Delhi Capitals. DC have spun a web around the opposition batters. Both Axar and Ashwin have been named in India's squad for the T20 World Cup and their performances will really give the Indian side a lot of hope.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who should be captain for Delhi Capitals next season? Rishabh Pant Shreyas Iyer 0 votes so far