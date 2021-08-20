IPL 2021: 3 CSK players who impressed and 2 who flopped

After a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made an impressive comeback in the first half of IPL 2021 held in India. They were second in the points table when the tournament had to be suspended owing to a COVID-19 outbreak; CSK won five and lost only two of their seven matches.

CSK began IPL 2021 on a disappointing note, going down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets. However, they recovered magnificently, and went on to win their next five games in a row, all of them by comprehensive margins. They defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 69 runs and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets.

CSK’s winning streak came to an end just before the suspension of IPL 2021. They lost to Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a high-scoring match that went down to the last ball.

Ahead of the competition's resumption in the UAE, here's a look at a few CSK players who shone as well as some who did not in the league’s India leg a few months ago.

Three CSK players who impressed in the first half of IPL 2021:

#1 Faf du Plessis

Veteran South African batsman Faf du Plessis was in scintillating form for CSK in the first half of IPL 2021. He smashed 320 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 145.45, scoring four fifties. Du Plessis timed the ball brilliantly and cleared the field with ease most times he stepped out to the middle.

The veteran CSK opener smashed an unbeaten 95 off 60 against KKR in Mumbai. The blistering knock featured nine fours and four sixes as Chennai posted 220 for 3, batting first. Faf Du Plessis followed that scintillating innings against KKR with scores of 50 (vs RCB), 56 (vs SRH)and 50 (vs MI).

He suffered a concussion while fielding during a PSL match, following which he was ruled out of the event and pulled out of The Hundred as well. CSK will hope Du Plessis has recovered in time for the second half of IPL 2021.

#2 Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali proved to be a fabulous edition to the CSK set-up in IPL 2021. He came in at No. 3 and played breezy cameos galore to upset the opponents' plans and tightened the grip on proceedings following the loss of a wicket.

Moeen Ali played six games for CSK, scoring 206 runs at an excellent strike rate of 157.25. His best of 58 came off 36 balls against MI, a knock that included five fours and as many sixes.

The all-rounder also made an impact with his off-spin, claiming exceptional figures of 3 for 7 in the win over Rajasthan Royals. The England player claimed five wickets in the first half of IPL 2021, maintaining an excellent economy rate of 6.16.

