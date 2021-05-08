IPL 2021: 3 dark horses who could make India's T20 World Cup squad

The postponement of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) came as a major shock to cricket fans in the country, especially since the first 29 matches of the tournament took place without much incident.

The future of IPL 2021 is currently up in the air, with rumors floating around that it could be completed in a September window ahead of the scheduled T20 World Cup. But if that's not possible, the Indian selectors might have to take a call based on what they saw during the first half of IPL 2021.

Here are 3 IPL 2021 stars who aren't mainstays of the Indian T20I side at the moment but could make their way into the national squad for the T20 World Cup.

#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson

Having played 7 T20Is for the country and regarded as one of the brightest talents in Indian cricket at the moment, Sanju Samson isn't exactly a 'dark horse'. But after losing his place in the Indian T20I side after a disappointing tour of Australia, the 26-year-old seemed to be behind Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and even Ishan Kishan in the pecking order.

Now, after an IPL 2021 campaign in which he overcame a minor period of inconsistency to lead from the front for the Rajasthan Royals, Samson may make his way back into the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Slots in the middle order have opened up again - while Rahul may be best suited to open the batting, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer haven't done enough to nail down their spot.

Samson, who batted at No. 3 in IPL 2021 and amassed 277 runs at an average of 46.16 and a strike rate of 145.78, might be brought back into the fold by the selection panel, who've taken a few chances on him in the past as well.

#2 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar has played 3 T20Is for India, two of which came in the recent series against England at Ahmedabad. Although the leg-spinner has only 3 wickets at an economy rate of 9.5 to show for in these games, he's still well in the reckoning for a place in the squad due to the other wrist-spinners underperforming.

In IPL 2021, Chahar was the leading wicket-taker among spinners, with 11 scalps in 7 games at an economy rate of 7.21. In comparison, India's other wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav (didn't play a game) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4 wickets in 7 games) were nowhere near as impressive.

Chahar showed great control in IPL 2021, as well as the ability to keep things tight against left-handers. He could make a late run for a spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

#1 Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan

Perhaps the biggest breakout star of IPL 2021, Avesh Khan picked up 14 wickets in 8 games to be placed second on the Purple Cap list when the tournament was brought to a halt.

Bowling well over 140 kmph, hitting the yorkers consistently at the death and generating prodigious swing with the new ball, the 24-year-old was used by Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant as the primary strike bowler ahead of even Kagiso Rabada. Avesh displayed composure and faith in his own abilities, apart from a deceptive slower ball.

Having been named in the reserves of India's squad for the World Test Championship final and succeeding Test series against England, he is already on the selectors' radar. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna and T Natarajan having poor IPL 2021 campaigns due to various reasons, Avesh could receive his maiden India white-ball call-up for the T20 World Cup.