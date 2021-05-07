IPL 2021: 3 Indian batsmen who damaged their T20 World Cup hopes

With the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) indefinitely suspended, the T20 World Cup might be the next high-octane shortest-format tournament on the cricketing calendar.

The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are trying to identify windows where the remaining 31 matches can be completed. If they manage to find a window and a venue before October, when the T20 World Cup is expected to commence, India's stars might get another opportunity to showcase their wares.

But if that's doesn't happen, the Indian selection panel might have only the first 29 IPL 2021 matches to make a decision from, apart from the recent T20I series against England and Australia.

Here are 3 batsmen who damaged their T20 World Cup hopes with their performances in IPL 2021.

#3 Manish Pandey - 193 runs in IPL 2021

New Zealand v India - T20: Game 4

Manish Pandey scored runs in IPL 2021, 193 to be precise, but the pace at which he scored them - a strike rate of 123.71 that was boosted by his final innings - left a lot to be desired.

Batting at No. 3 before being promoted to the top of the order for the final clash against the Rajasthan Royals, the Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled to get going and even lost his place in the team. He remained not out in unsuccessful chases, and when he did get out, it was often after a scratchy, momentum-sapping innings.

After losing his place in the Indian T20I side last year because of an elbow injury, Pandey hasn't been able to worm his way back into a competitive middle order. He only had an outside chance of representing India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, but that possibility is almost entirely gone now.

#2 Ishan Kishan - 73 runs in IPL 2021

India and England Net Sessions

Another player who was dropped from the playing XI during IPL 2021, Ishan Kishan was a massive disappointment for the Mumbai Indians. The young southpaw, batting in the top four, struggled to adapt to the sluggish surface in Chennai and put the rest of his team's middle order under immense pressure with his abysmal strike rate.

Kishan managed only 73 runs at an average of 14.60 and a strike rate of 82.95, and hit only three fours and two sixes over the course of five innings. He was unable to take on the spinners in the middle overs, even when the ball was favorably turning into him.

Although he made his debut earlier this year and smacked an authoritative fifty as an opener, Kishan might not be considered for the T20 World Cup. India need a wicket-keeper who can serve as a backup to Rishabh Pant, but KL Rahul and Sanju Samson might have edged ahead of Kishan in the pecking order after IPL 2021.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav - 173 runs in IPL 2021

India v England - 4th T20 International

Suryakumar Yadav might not be as adversely affected as the other two players on this list, but he has as much - if not more - to lose. After making a splash on the international stage with a couple of fearless knocks, the classy right-hander was expected to be India's middle-order lynchpin.

One of the best players of spin in the country, Suryakumar batting at the T20 World Cup seemed inevitable. But after an IPL 2021 campaign in which he scored only 173 runs at an average of 24.71, he might be sacrificed in favor of either KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer (subject to fitness). The Mumbai Indians talisman threw his wicket away multiple times in concerning fashion during IPL 2021, not making the most of his evident good form.

Suryakumar might still make the T20 World Cup squad because of his unique abilities and undeniable class, but there's no doubt that his chances to make the playing XI have taken a hit.