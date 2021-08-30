IPL 2021: 3 KKR players to watch out for in the second phase

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have a lot to play for in the second leg of the 2021 IPL. The Eoin Morgan-captained side are seventh in the table with just two wins in seven matches. And to make a late run for the playoffs, KKR need to be at their best.

What has hurt KKR so far in the tournament has been the shortcomings of their most important players. While Pat Cummins was an exception to the case, delivering with both bat and ball, he will be giving the second leg a miss. That makes it all the more important for KKR's other stars to rise to the occasion.

Here are three KKR players who will be carrying a heavy load of expectations and their performances will be the ones to watch out for as the Kolkata-based franchise push for a playoff spot in the second phase of IPL 2021.

#3 Lockie Ferguson

The New Zealand pacer is expected to take Pat Cummins' spot in the KKR side. Cummins was impressive in the first phase of the competition, picking up nine wickets in seven matches and also played his part with the bat. And Ferguson will have big shoes to fill.

Ferguson picked up six wickets in five matches in the 2020 IPL and was effective at the death. He also took a hat-trick while playing for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast in July, picking up a total of 14 wickets in 10 matches. KKR's fortunes in the second phase of the tournament will heavily depend on Ferguson's performance.

#2 Andre Russell

The KKR all-rounder was the third-highest run-scorer and wicket-taker for the side in the first phase of the 2021 IPL. He scored 163 runs at a strike-rate of 155.23 and picked up seven wickets too.

Click here for the updated most runs in IPL 2021 list.

But for KKR to qualify for the playoffs, they will need Russell to fire on all cylinders. On his day, the West Indian could probably be the most destructive T20 batsman. His performance in the second phase will directly affect KKR's playoff chances.

#1 Eoin Morgan

The KKR captain struggled in the first phase of the 2021 IPL, scoring just 92 runs in seven matches, 47 of which came in just one match. Part of the reason why KKR are languishing close to the bottom of the IPL table has been Morgan's inability to provide impetus in the middle order.

KKR desperately need the Englishman to perform at a much-improved level. Morgan being the side's captain, his performances will also motivate his players to bring out their best and give KKR a shot at the IPL playoffs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee