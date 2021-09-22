IPL 2021: 3 leading run-scorers for KKR so far

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) started off the second half of IPL 2021 in commendable fashion with a nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They will look to keep that momentum going when they face a solid Mumbai Indians side on Thursday (September 23).

KKR's batting order hasn't exactly set the tournament on fire, but their game against RCB showed they had done the hard work ahead of the restart.

The team's leading run-getters are youngsters rather than the seasoned veterans. We take a look at some of the top three run-scorers for the franchise so far.

#1 Nitish Rana | 201 runs from 8 games

The southpaw has been in good nick for the side stacking up 201 runs from eight matches at an average of 28.71 and a strike rate of 122.56. Rana cracked two fifties during the India leg of IPL 2021 and will look to dominate the rest of the tournament as KKR continues to push for a playoff berth.

#2 Rahul Tripathi | 187 runs from 8 matches

Another batsman who had a solid run when the tournament was held in India earlier this year, Tripathi had starts, which he missed out on. However, he did look promising despite the results.

The hard-hitting batsman has amassed 187 runs from eight matches at an average of 26.71 and a strike rate of 135.50.

#3 Shubman Gill | 180 runs from 8 matches

Also Read

Gill managed just 132 runs from seven matches at the top of the order at an average of 30.60 in the Indian leg of the tournament. However, he made a great start in the UAE as he whipped up a patient and much-needed 48 against RCB.

The opening batsman has shown glimpses of maturity, flair and the ability to soak up the pressure - qualities that make a successful batsman. Only time will tell if he can build on the start he has gotten off to in the UAE leg of the IPL for KKR.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar