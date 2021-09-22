IPL 2021: 3 leading run-scorers for MI so far

The Mumbai Indians (MI) haven't had the greatest of starts to the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE. The five-time IPL champions lost by 20 runs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the phase two opener on September 19.

That though will be something the team will look to quickly forget when they take on the buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who come off a solid nine-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

It's not just Mumbai's bowling unit that's beefed up with the right blend of tweakers and seamers, but also their rich batting order, who on their day can decimate oppositions single-handedly.

On that note, we take a look at three of the top run-scorers for the MI so far in this edition of the IPL.

#1 MI skipper Rohit Sharma | 250 runs from 7 matches

He may not have played the opener against CSK, but with a fifty and a string of starts, MI skipper Rohit Sharma has been one of the side's leading run-scorers this season.

The 34-year-old has accumulated 250 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 128.20 and an average of 35.71.

Mumbai will look forward to the return of their captain and hope that he can lead again with the bat in their title defense.

#2 Kieron Pollard | 183 runs from 8 matches

Although he got off to decent starts in games, it was the biffing he gave CSK in the India leg that saw him climb up MI's run charts. The Windies star smashed a 34-ball-87*, a knock which included six fours and eight sixes, to help Mumbai carve out a four-wicket win.

With that, he now has 183 runs from eight matches at an average of 45.45 and a strike rate of 163.69.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav | 176 runs from 8 matches

Flamboyant yet solid, the Mumbai batter has racked up some runs for MI in the India leg.

Suryakumar Yadav may have missed out on a major run fest against CSK, but he will be keen to add to the tally of 176 runs he scored from eight matches at an average of 22.00 and a strike rate of 138.58.

The only other batter apart from these three to score over 150 runs is South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (172).

Edited by Arjun Panchadar