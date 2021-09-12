IPL 2021: 3 new signings who might not get a single game this season

The second half of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) is only six days away, but some teams are yet to finalize their roster for the tournament. September 19 is the tournament's date of resumption in the UAE, with a few teams left shorthanded after high-profile withdrawals.

Although there has been a spate of T20 franchise leagues all over the world, only a few tournaments have taken place in the recent past, making it tough for teams to find the right personnel. Franchises have attempted to plug the holes by signing some experienced and talented shortest-format specialists for the remainder of IPL 2021.

However, it may not be easy for these replacements to make their team's playing XI. Here are three new signings who might not get a game in the second phase of IPL 2021.

#3 Tabraiz Shamsi - part of RR in IPL 2021

Northern Superchargers Men v Oval Invincibles Men - The Hundred

The Rajasthan Royals have been hit severely by withdrawals and injury-related concerns. Jofra Archer hasn't played this year for the inaugural IPL champions, who also lost star all-rounder Ben Stokes during the first phase.

Now wicket-keeper Jos Buttler has joined the list of overseas superstars who won't play for the Royals in the second half of IPL 2021. Although Sanju Samson has players like Liam Livingstone and Chris Morris at his disposal, he is now at the helm of a team that is greatly depleted.

Some of the replacements RR have signed include Glenn Phillips, Evin Lewis and Tabraiz Shamsi. With Morris and Livingstone guaranteed to be part of the playing XI throughout, the Royals need to scamper to fill the remaining two overseas slots.

Shamsi seems the player most likely to miss out. Although he has been in incredible form across formats in the recent past, he doesn't offer anything with the bat and the Royals pace attack could use the services of an experienced bowler like Mustafizur.

Shamsi could be behind the likes of Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal in the pecking order, although none of them were particularly eye-catching with the ball in the first half of IPL 2021.

#2 Dushmantha Chameera - part of RCB in IPL 2021

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ODI Game 3

The Royal Challengers Bangalore lost Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa for the second half of IPL 2021, and they've arguably got upgrades for both players. The three-time finalists signed the Sri Lankan duo of Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga, adding weight to a stacked team that is attempting to finally go all the way in the IPL.

While Hasaranga could easily slot into the team as a middle-order batsman and second spinner, Chameera may not have a role to play. His extra pace could prove to be his undoing in the UAE, with the left-arm angle and variations of George Garton an interesting prospect for RCB should they decide to play an overseas pacer.

Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson were good in the first phase of IPL 2021, with others like Navdeep Saini also part of the side. We could see Chameera warm the bench during his debut IPL stint.

#1 Aiden Markram - part of PBKS in IPL 2021

3rd KFC T20I: South Africa v Pakistan

After losing Dawid Malan, who pulled out of the second half of IPL 2021, the Punjab Kings acted quickly by snapping up Aiden Markram. The opener is finally fulfilling his potential as a batsman and is in a rich vein of form across formats, but he could merely be a luxury for PBKS.

Captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have formed a lethal opening combination, with explosive players like Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran in the middle order. Overseas bowlers are the need of the hour for PBKS, who've signed canny operators like Adil Rashid and Nathan Ellis.

Also Read

Markram, a top-order batsman who is only a part-timer in the T20 format, could be consigned to the bench throughout the second half of IPL 2021.

Edited by Sai Krishna