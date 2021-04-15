IPL 2021: 3 overseas players who could play the tournament next season

It's almost been a week since the start of the IPL 2021 season, but there has been no dearth of nail-biting games, incredible collapses and last-ball finishes. Most of the teams have played two matches but are yet to find their strongest XIs.

Mumbai Indians (MI) started their campaign with a defeat but responded with a thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Delhi Capitals (DC) have looked solid overall and are looking like the team to beat. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have faltered twice while chasing, and their dismal form is a cause for concern.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s overdependence on Sanju Samson came to the fore in their first match against Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, RCB have won both matches they have played, while CSK faltered against Delhi Capitals.

Three overseas players who could play in the IPL next season:

Most of the foreign signings of teams have put on disappointing performances. It's early days in the IPL season, but despite teams shelling out huge sums of money, some players don't seem to have justified their lofty price tags.

If their performances do not improve during the course of the IPL 2021 season, teams could look at other overseas options in the next auction. On that note, let's take a look at three such players who could play in the IPL next campaign.

#1 Devon Conway

New Zealand vs Bangladesh - ODI Game 3

One player who has been making the headlines this season is Devon Conway. The blazing New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman has been scoring runs for fun and has had several match-winning knocks to his name.

Devon Conway has scored four fifties in just 14 T20Is matches, doing so at an average of 59.12.

If he is roped in by any IPL franchise next season, Conway could set the tournament on fire with his explosive hitting. He could win matches from out of the blue and lend a new dimension to teams.

Special praise for Devon Conway from the @BLACKCAPS head coach Gary Stead 👏 pic.twitter.com/wQmjRVCcfF — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2021

#2 Thisara Perera

Thisara Perera

Thisara Perera, the Sri Lankan all-rounder, is no stranger to the IPL but found no takers in the mini-auction earlier this year.

Perera could make a return to the IPL in 2022, as he has been racking up consistent performance of late, becoming the first Sri Lankan to hit six sixes in an over recently.

He has put on spectacular performances in domestic cricket as well. The Sri Lankan's recent scores read 45, 32, 67, 52*, 58 and 68. He is a death-overs specialist and could be a bargain buy in the IPL auctions next year.

#3 Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuchagne was in good form in BBL 10.

IPL teams could look to acquire Marnus Labuschagne, largely due to his ability to anchor the innings and keep the scoreboard ticking.

Most of the overseas signings this year have not been able to stay at the crease for long, something that could change if Labuchagne arrives in the IPL next year.

Labuschagne could be the perfect solution to teams with middle-order batting woes, as he has the ability to rotate the strike. He could also be used a part-time leg-spinner and keeping the run-rate of the opposition in the middle overs in check.

The 26-year-old was in good form in BBL 2010, scoring useful runs and picking up wickets in all five matches.

Marnus Labuschagne in #BBL10:



🏏 28 runs, 2/20

🏏 49 runs, 1/10

🏏 46 runs, 3/35

🏏 6 runs, 3/13

🏏 32 runs, 1/32



An all-round package 🎁 pic.twitter.com/okApbWt9bK — ICC (@ICC) February 1, 2021

Marnus Labuschagne had expressed his willingness to play in the IPL earlier and could be raring to go if called upon. Teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings could immensely benefit by signing him.