IPL 2021: 3 PBKS players to watch out for during the UAE leg

Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a rather inconsistent run in IPL 2021 despite some of their players putting up impressive performances.

They are currently sixth in the points table with three wins from eight games and will look to make a climb when the IPL resumes in the UAE on September 19.

While the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Shami sizzled for the side, there were a few players who looked promising, while some expected names failed to make an impact.

We take a look at some of the players who can provide much-needed firepower to the side in the second half of the IPL.

#1 Shahrukh Khan, potential finisher for PBKS in the UAE leg of the IPL

Known for his big-hitting prowess, Shahrukh Khan is third on the list of players in the PBKS with the most sixes (6). That wasn't all: he played a mature innings against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after Deepak Chahar wreaked havoc by dismissing Punjab's top order to end with 4/13

Reeling at 26 for 5, Khan batted with purpose and saw the side to a modest 106 in their 20 overs. It may not have been enough to defend, but his 36-ball-47 was proof that he could be relied upon in crunch situations.

#2 Nicolas Pooran

Out-of-form Nicolas Pooran was one of the disappointments for Punjab in this IPL. He played seven matches, scoring just 28 runs. His repeated failures with the bat will be a cause for concern and the Windies keeper bat will be hoping he can come good in the second half.

#3 Arshdeep Singh

In one of PBKS' revelations this season, Arshdeep Singh was the perfect fit in the team's pace battery, picking up seven wickets at an economy of 8.18, his best ER since his debut in 2019.

Singh will be the cynosure of all eyes when he shares the ball with Shami and Chris Jordan when they take the field in the UAE for the remainder of the IPL.

