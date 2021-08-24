IPL 2021: 3 RCB players to watch for in the UAE leg

It is unlikely the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will tamper with the combination that served them well in the first half of IPL 2021.

Their bowlers delivered and the addition of Glenn Maxwell has proved to be a fruitful move so far in the tournament. The Aussie all-rounder has made sure his IPL stocks have soared with his resurgence and that serves as a win-win for both parties.

That said, come September 20 and all eyes will be on a few players who have been integral to the side's run as RCB take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

We take a look at three players who will be crucial to RCB's quest to win their maiden IPL trophy.

#1 Glenn Maxwell, RCB's trump card this IPL

Glenn Maxwell was RCB's second-biggest acquisition for the IPL in 2021 and the veteran delivered. He notched up two fifties and had a couple of starts, becoming the side's most reliable No.4. and the team's highest run scorer in IPL 2021.

Maxwell's best knock came against KKR, where he smashed a 49-ball 78 to help his side register a comprehensive 38-run win.

Only time will tell if he can encore his previous performance against Kolkata. In the seven games he's played for RCB, he has scored 223 runs at an average of 37.16 and a strike rate of 144.80.

#2 Kyle Jamieson

RCB's second million-dollar acquisition did justice to his price tag when he turned out for the franchise in the first half. Jamieson has nine wickets from seven games at an economy of 9.20.

His ability to wield the long handle makes him a valuable asset down the order for the side. Previously, the Kiwi quick had spoken about the IPL being a platform to fine-tune his T20 skills ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The question remains: Can he be the same force he was in India?

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal has been a star performer for RCB over the years. Of late, though, his fortunes have dwindled.

After an impressive IPL 2020, in which he claimed 21 wickets at a strike rate of 16.33, Chahal only managed four wickets in seven matches in the first half of IPL 2021.

The 31-year-old’s best performance came against KKR, where he claimed 2/34.The spinner will be buoyed by his performance on the Sri Lanka tour.

He claimed five wickets in two ODIs and registered figures of 1/19 in the only T20I he featured in.

