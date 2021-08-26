IPL 2021: 3 reasons why Adil Rashid is a good signing by the Punjab Kings

Ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings have snapped up the services of England leg-spinner Adil Rashid. The leg-spinner will replace Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson, who has pulled out of the UAE leg of the IPL.

Adil Rashid, who got himself registered for the IPL 2021 auction at a base price of INR 1.5 crore, went unsold during the February auction. However, this is his chance to make a mark in what will be his maiden appearance at the IPL.

Punjab Kings are placed sixth in the points table with six points from eight games and in conditions where the ball might spin, Rashid could find himself slotted right into the playing XI.

Here, we take a look at the 3 reasons why Adil Rashid is a great signing for the Punjab Kings:

1) No substitute for experience

Adil Rashid comes in with a wealth of experience

England’s meteoric rise in white-ball cricket is often attributed to the batters. However, in Adil Rashid they have an experienced bowler who has only grown from strength to strength and has the game to be successful in all conditions, across any phase of a match.

In 62 T20Is, Adil Rashid has picked up 65 wickets at an average of 24.3 and an economy rate of 7.48. He has become a trusted aide to Eoin Morgan in limited-overs cricket and understands the game situation better than most other spinners.

During the India tour, he was used in multiple positions, and he kept finding ways of having an impact on the game.

2.) Conditions in the UAE

Adil Rashid can exploit UAE conditions

One of the biggest reasons why Adil Rashid is a smart buy is the conditions that will be on offer in the UAE. As the season wears on, the pitches tend to get slower and they start turning a lot more and this is where Adil Rashid will come in handy.

Often when conditions start assisting the spinners, leg-spinners tend to become wicket-takers as they have the ability to turn the ball both ways.

KL Rahul will then be able to use Rashid as an attacking option right through the middle phase and also toss the ball to him during the death overs.

They already have the option of M Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi, and the combination of Adil Rashid with either of the two spinners could prove to be a real handful for the Punjab Kings.

3.) Impact of Anil Kumble

Adil Rashid will find a great mentor in Anil Kumble

Adil Rashid will have the opportunity to work with one of the best leg-spinners the game has ever seen in Anil Kumble. If they can click together, Rashid can be the game-changer Punjab so desperately need in their bowling attack.

He is currently ranked fourth in the ICC's list of T20I bowlers and has taken 232 wickets from 201 T20 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.43.

Over the years, Rashid has transformed himself from a holding option to an attacking option - one that can break a match open at any point.

Adil Rashid is still untested in the IPL and will have a point to prove ahead of the mega auctions slated to be held this year. This could spur him on to play a pivotal role in the Punjab Kings' campaign

