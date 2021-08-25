IPL 2021: 3 Indian spinners to watch out for in the second phase of the tournament

The second phase of IPL 2021 will kick off on September 19 in the UAE with defending champions Mumbai going head-to-head with arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings.

With the tournament shifting to the Middle East, spinners will have their eyes lit up as the strips are expected to provide some assistance to them like last time.

Spinners are integral members of a playing XI in the T20 format as they provide useful breakthroughs time and time again.

🎺🎺🎺 - #VIVOIPL 2021 is BACK and ready to hit your screens once again!



Time to find out how this blockbuster season concludes, 'coz #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai!



Starts Sep 19 | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/4D8p7nxlJL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 20, 2021

Spinners tend to go for runs in the shortest format, especially wrist-spinners, but that also provides them with a greater opportunity to take wickets. They often pick up important wickets to stem the run-flow.

On that note, let's take a look at three Indian spinners who can set the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE on fire.

Rahul Chahar is an integral part of the Mumbai Indians and will play a pivotal role when IPL 2021 resumes. Chahar was the highest wicket-taker among spinners before the tournament was postponed, with 11 scalps from seven matches.

The leg-spinner was in outstanding form in the recently concluded limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Chahar picked up four wickets from two T20I games while he fetched three more on his ODI debut in Colombo.

The 22-year-old will hope to continue the good work as the Mumbai Indians look to defend their title. Rahul Chahar picked up 15 wickets in the last edition, which was played in the UAE.

#2 Varun Chakravarthy

The architect-turned-cricketer Varun Chakravarthy has worked his way up the ranks to become the Kolkata Knight Riders' first-choice spinner ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.

The mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu picked up seven wickets from as many games in the first half of IPL 2021. Now, with international experience under his belt, Varun will be expected to create more havoc on the turning tracks of UAE.

The 29-year-old will look to inspire Kolkata as they chase a top-four finish in the second half of IPL 2021.

Ravi Bishnoi has picked up four wickets in the first half of IPL 2021

Punjab Kings spinner Ravi Bishnoi is one of the most talented spinners to come up the ranks. Working under the watchful eyes of head coach Anil Kumble, Bishnoi has honed his skills and will look to help his team go up on the points table.

Bishnoi, who finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2020 U-19 World Cup with 17 scalps from six games, lived up to expectations in his first stint in the IPL. The leg-spinner bowled a tight line and length and managed to pick up 12 wickets.

Ravi Bishnoi carried out the good work this season as well, picking up four wickets from as many games. He will look to continue the same work when IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar