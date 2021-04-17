IPL 2021: 3 reasons why CSK should drop Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got their 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) off to a poor start, but revived their campaign brilliantly with a convincing win over the Punjab Kings yesterday.

Although CSK now have the best net run rate in IPL 2021 and are placed second on the points table, there are a few issues they need to address. The top order, which caused them a great deal of stress last year, is still nowhere near its best. CSK's openers have been unable to fire in the powerplay, especially young Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Gaikwad got a good ball in the first game against the Delhi Capitals that he nicked to slip, but what followed against the Punjab Kings was painful to watch. He laboured to 5 off 16 balls, and was finally put out of his misery by Arshdeep Singh.

While there's no doubt about the fact that Gaikwad is one of the most promising young talents in Indian cricket, he might not fit into CSK's horses-for-courses policy.

Here are 3 reasons why CSK should drop Ruturaj Gaikwad.

#3 CSK could use an extra bowler

Lungi Ngidi

CSK have opted to field a batting-heavy lineup in both IPL 2021 games, with Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar batting at No. 10 and No. 11 respectively.

This means that captain MS Dhoni has six bowling options - apart from Suresh Raina - to choose from. While this worked against the Punjab Kings because Chahar bowled four on the trot in the powerplay, CSK could use an extra bowler - a spinner, to be more precise.

While Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja are accurate, they will be found wanting on pitches that don't offer much assistance. CSK could opt to play either leg-spinner Karn Sharma or all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham, who are handy with the bat, instead of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

There are a number of players who can open the batting instead of Gaikwad should CSK go down this route. Ambati Rayudu and Sam Curran have opened the innings before for the franchise, while Moeen Ali could also move up one spot and give Suresh Raina his rightful No. 3 role.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad is horribly out of form

Ruturaj Gaikwad

If the two IPL 2021 games weren't enough indication of the kind of form Ruturaj Gaikwad is in, the preceding domestic season certainly was. Barring a century against Himachal Pradesh, the 24-year-old struggled in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

More concerningly, when Gaikwad gets it wrong, he gets it horribly wrong. He was stumped for a golden duck in embarrassing fashion on IPL debut last year before being run out in the very next game for 5 off 10 balls. Another five-ball duck added to his woe, after which he went on his famous three-match fifty-hitting spree.

This season, he has scores of 5(8) and 5(16). The latter innings in particular has no place in T20 cricket, and will put the rest of the batting lineup under immense pressure if it happens during a taller chase.

To add insult to injury, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been shambolic in the field despite being considered one of the best fielders in the country. He dropped a sitter in an IPL 2020 game against the Mumbai Indians, and most fans thought it was an abberation.

But in IPL 2021, Gaikwad has dropped a catch in each of CSK's two games so far. The first one was a bit challenging at deep mid-wicket, but he got both hands to the ball while running in.

The second - a straightforward chance at chest height at backward point - was inexcusable. The drop even prompted Deepak Chahar to claim in the post-match presentation that he would've loved Ravindra Jadeja to be stationed at the position.

#1 CSK have capable replacements waiting in the wings

N Jagadeesan

Advertisement

Prior to the IPL 2021 auction, CSK acquired veteran batsman Robin Uthappa from the Rajasthan Royals. While the deal didn't make much sense at the time, Uthappa has been in rip-roaring form for Kerala in domestic cricket and deserves a go at the top of the order in the IPL.

CSK don't have much to gain from playing Ruturaj Gaikwad. A mega-auction is scheduled for IPL 2022, and unless the youngster plays out of his skin to notch up a majorly prolific season, he won't be retained. And once he goes into the auction pool, his price will inevitably skyrocket.

But if CSK do want to give their young players the chance to stake a claim to be part of the future of the franchise, they can. Tamil Nadu opener N Jagadeesan has been scoring mountains of runs in domestic cricket across formats, and is ready to make the step up to the IPL level.

In the first innings he played during IPL 2020, Jagadeesan scored a promising 33 off 28 balls including a courageous switch-hit against Yuzvendra Chahal. After bagging a first-ball duck against the Mumbai Indians, he didn't get to bat in the final three games of the season.

Jagadeesan, who has been part of CSK since 2018, deserves a run of games, as does Uthappa. Both players seem to be much better options than Ruturaj Gaikwad at the moment.