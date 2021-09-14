IPL 2021: 3 reasons why Liam Livingstone can be the trump card for RR 

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is going to be a vital part of the Rajasthan Royals side in the second half of IPL 2021. RR have suffered some massive blows and will be missing out on the services of key players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer.

In the absence of their strong overseas core, RR will be hoping that Liam Livingstone can help fill this void. At this point, he is pretty much guaranteed a spot in the XI and will be looking to make the most of this opportunity considering he did not get a game in the first half of the season.

That said, here are 3 reasons why Liam Livingstone could be the trump card for RR in the second phase of IPL 2021.

3. Liam Livingstone is a big-hitting batsman

Liam Livingstone hit 27 sixes in The Hundred

In the absence of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, RR desperately need some good batsmen in their ranks. Livingstone can provide them with much-needed fire power at the top. He has already flexed his muscles by hitting some huge sixes in the last few months.

Livingstone hit a massive six off Haris Rauf's bowling in the England-Pakistan T20I series, which took place in July 2021. He left everyone in awe with a straight six, which went as far as 122 metres. He can certainly be the aggresor for the Rajasthan Royals in the absence of Jos Buttler.

In the recently concluded The Hundred, Livingstone hit as many as 27 maximums. He is also a great player of spin and can be handy in countering it in spin-friendly UAE conditions. RR will be hoping that he can produce some big knocks for them.

2. Liam Livingstone provides flexibility in the RR line-up

Along with being a great batsman, Liam Livingstone is also a very capable spin bowling option. The UAE conditions are favorable for spin and therefore his leg-spin could be a great asset for the team.

Liam Livingstone can provide a leg spin option

Livingstone has not played a lot of international cricket but a major reason for him being in the English line-up is his ability to bowl. He has bowled 60 balls in T20I's and has secured two wickets, conceding just 72 runs.

Liam Livingstone can also bat at any position in the batting line-up. RR can look at the options available and decide if they want to play him at the top or in the middle order. He has shown his ability in the middle order playing for England and has played at the top in The Hundred. In both cases, his performances have been terrific. He therefore provides RR with the flexibility to pick their team.

1. Livingstone is in the form of his life ahead of IPL 2021 Phase 2

The best thing for Rajasthan right now is the form Livingstone is in. He has been at his absolute best in the last few months and will look to continue in the same vein in IPL 2021. If Livingstone can continue his fantastic run, he could definitely help RR in their quest to win a second title.

In the T20I series against Pakistan, Livingstone was the second-highest run-scorer with 147 runs in three matches. He also scored a hundred from just 42 balls in the first T20I. His sensational knock was the fastest T20I hundred for an English batsman. He finished the T20I series with a strike-rate of 216.18 and was also elected as the player of the series.

Livingstone continued his form in The Hundred as he scored 348 runs in just 9 innings. He scored those runs at a strike-rate of 178.46 with an average of 58. He was also elected as the most valuable player of the inaugural season of The Hundred.

If Livingstone can maintain that level, he will be a great asset for the Rajasthan side. RR are currently placed fifth in the points table and will be hoping for a top four finish this time around.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee