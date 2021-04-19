IPL 2021: 3 reasons why Robin Uthappa must replace Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Chennai Super Kings will consider ringing in some changes ahead of their clash against the Rajasthan Royals, and Robin Uthappa might be gearing up for his IPL 2021 debut for his new franchise.

This comes on the back of speculation after Ruturaj Gaikwad's struggling innings against the Punjab Kings.

The opener looked mighty uncomfortable against the Punjab bowling attack and scratched around for 16 balls, scoring just five runs. Prior to that, he failed with the bat against Delhi as well, scoring five off just eight balls.

This would mean MS Dhoni would be considering drafting in Robin Uthappa in place of Gaikwad to accompany Faf du Plessis as the other opener. This isn't a bad option, considering Uthappa is a seasoned campaigner in the IPL and has been a vital cog in all the teams he's played.

We take a look at three key reasons why CSK might hand the yellow cap to Uthappa on Monday (April 19).

1. Robin Uthappa's experience could help CSK

Robin Uthappa's top-order exploits for KKR was every reason why the batsman was hot property in the IPL. While playing for Kolkata, Uthappa scored 2439 runs at an average of 30.49 and even notched up 16 fifties to his name. He was also the side's vice-captain, a virtue that helped in contributing to the team's important decisions.

Uthappa replacing Gaikwad would add more depth to the CSK batting unit and his stroke-making abilities in the powerplay could help the side get off to a better start.

2. Brings stability and a range of attacking gameplay

Robin Uthappa's ability to change gears makes him an asset to the team and where Gaikwad failed to get going, the former India batsman can bring his range of attacking shots to the fore, helping Chennai get off the mark quickly.

Adding to this is Robin Uthappa's calming influence at the top of the order. Should the batting unit falter, his counter-attacking approach that has served well for Kolkata in the past will be crucial in helping his new side chase or defend.

3. A chance to make a mark for his new franchise

Robin Uthappa's single season with Rajasthan in IPL 2020 yielded 196 runs from 12 games and included a top score of 41. It was his first season without a fifty to his name and that would be on the batsman's mind as he walks out to bat for Chennai.