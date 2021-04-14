IPL 2021: 3 reasons why SRH will beat RCB

After five thrilling encounters in IPL 2021, the action moves to Mumbai where Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high voltage clash. RCB come into the game brimming with confidence after stamping their authority over the 5-time champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), on the other hand, were completely outplayed by the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous outing and are looking to bounce back. Given that David Warner failed to score runs in the first game, the SRH captain will be more than hungry to get going against the Virat Kohli-led RCB.

As both teams boast great firepower in their line-ups, the encounter is sure to be an entertaining one. With the likes of Glenn Maxwell showing positive signs in the middle order for RCB, and the likes of SRH's Abdul Samad looking in fine touch, this is expected to be a thrilling match.

We look at three reasons why the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are favourites to win the IPL 2021 clash against RCB, despite their defeat against KKR earlier.

#1 SRH have the perfect bowling line-up to challenge the might of the RCB batsmen

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has led the SRH bowling attack beautifully

One of the biggest strengths of the SRH team in the tournament is their star-studded bowling department. Led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the SRH bowling attack looks extremely intimidating. With the likes of Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, and Sandeep Sharma, the Orange Army has the potential to destroy the strong RCB batting lineup.

Over the last few years, spin wizard Rashid Khan has been the X-factor for the SRH squad. The top-ranked T20 bowler in the world has made consistent contributions for the team and has always picked up wickets in pressure scenarios.

The rise of T Natarajan since IPL 2020 has made the SRH bowling attack even more dangerous. The Yorker King has been a major positive for the SRH franchise in recent times, and has proved to be a real asset for David Warner's team.

While the RCB batting line-up is arguably the most powerful in IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad have the perfect bowling recipe to ensure the Bangalore boys do not get going with the bat.

#2 The brilliant form of Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey

Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey look to be in great touch

Jonny Bairstow has been in sublime batting form in recent times. The England wicketkeeper-batsman had a terrific time against India in the series before the IPL and continued his dream run in SRH's first IPL 2021 outing against KKR.

Bairstow scored a brilliant 55 off 40 deliveries and stitched a crucial partnership with Manish Pandey in SRH's opening game to help his team stay in contention till the end.

Manish Pandey, on the other hand, has been a consistent performer for SRH over the years. Coming in to bat for the team at No. 3 after David Warner perished early in the last game, Manish Pandey not only scored a brilliant 61* but also held the batting lineup and ensured that his team was in the contest till the very end.

Bairstow's strokeplay complements Manish Pandey's stability and could help SRH build rock-solid partnerships in the middle against RCB today. Their impact will only be bolstered if SRH manage to find a way to include Kane Williamson in the middle order.

#3 Abdul Samad has shown immense promise as a finisher

Abdul Samad has been a destructive finished for the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Young Abdul Samad has often been hailed as the next big finisher in world cricket. He proved his mettle against SRH's opening encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders when he walked out to bat with his team requiring 38 to win from the last 2 overs.

The 19-year old smashed Pat Cummins, one of the best bowlers in world cricket, for a clean six off the very first ball he faced. He followed it up with another clean strike into the stands in the same over. Even though Samad wasn't able to help his team get across the line in the end, the youngster made a powerful statement with his short stint at the crease.

As the SRH gear up to face RCB, Samad's ability to smash the ball fearlessly at the end of the innings could propel his team to score big runs or chase down large totals with ease.