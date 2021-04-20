IPL 2021: 3 records that Delhi Capitals stars can break this season

The Delhi Capitals take on the Mumbai Indians in their fourth match of IPL 2021. While the Indians have had the better of Delhi Capitals in recent times, the Rishabh Pant-led side has enough talent to break the hoodoo.

Last year's finalists clash tonight and we're here to hype it up for you 🔥



To begin with, Rishabh Pant himself has been in exceptional form over the last few months. Opener Shikhar Dhawan got off to a dream start for the Capitals this IPL. He has scored 186 runs off 114 balls, at an average of 62 this season.

The southpaw also has two big knocks, that helped his team pull off crucial chases, to his name. The Delhi Capitals would hope that their stars continue with their good form this IPL.

While cricket is a team sport, personal achievements always add to the narrative. They can fuel players to take their performances up a notch.

A few DC players are on the verge of breaking a few records this IPL, and we take a look at 3 such cricketers in this article.

1. Marcus Stoinis: 4000 runs in T20 cricket

Marcus Stoinis has been a solid allrounder for Delhi Capitals. Source: BCCI/IPL

Australian all-rounder Macus Stoinis has been an asset to all his teams in the T20 format for some time now. Though he is quite good with the ball as well, it is his hard-hitting performances with the bat which make him an indispensable player for Delhi Capitals.

He has scored 3459 runs in the format and can very well cross the 4000-run mark during IPL 2021. While it might not be an easy task, Stoinis is no stranger to scoring big runs in T20 leagues.

He scored 352 runs at a strike rate of 148.5 in the last IPL season. Similarly, he has seen great success in the Big Bash League. In BBL 9, He scored 705 runs at a strike-rate of 136.63, with a hundred and six fifties to his name.

He is also 134 away from a 1000 runs in the IPL. There is a good chance that he crosses both these landmarks in the 14th season of the IPL.

2. Ravichandran Ashwin: 150 wickets in IPL

Ravichandran Ashwin would love to make a strong case for team India through his performances for Delhi Capitals Source:BCCI/IPL

There has been a lot of talk about Ravichandran Ashwin's place in the Indian T20 side. There won't be a better time for him to pick up his performances, and make a case for himself to play the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Irrespective of the said debate, Delhi Capitals have shown a lot of faith in his cricketing ability and the off-spinner has featured in all games for the franchise this season.

He sits at 139 wickets in the Indian Premier League and may very well cross the 150-wicket mark during IPL 2021.

As of now, he is sixth in the all-time wicket takers in the IPL, and there's a good chance that he ends up as the leader of the pack by the time he's done with the game.

3. Amit Mishra: Becoming the leading wicket-taker in IPL

Amit Mishra is a seasonsed campaigner, who would look to become the highest wicket-taker this IPL Source:PTI

Haryana leg-spinner Amit Mishra has 160 IPL wickets to his name. He may have been overshadowed by Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel in recent times, but he remains an important player in his team's quest for victory.

A repeat of his form could earn Mishra a spot in the side. The leg-spinner may also have his eyes set on Lasith Malinga's place as the leading wicket-taker in IPL history.

With DC now playing a couple of games at Chennai, where the spinners had some help of late, it is possible that the experienced leggie will get an opportunity to showcase his skills.

An in-form Amit Mishra can prove to be a huge asset for the Delhi Capitals, as he can prove to be more than useful in the later stages of the tournament.