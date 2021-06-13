IPL 2021: 3 Teams that can sign James Faulkner as a replacement

One of the most successful all-rounders in T20 cricket history, James Faulkner has seemingly revived his career in Abu Dhabi. Playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the second half of PSL 2021, Faulkner has scalped eight wickets in just three games.

The left-arm medium-fast bowler picked up three wickets in each of the two matches against Islamabad United, before returning with figures of 2/23 in the game against Peshawar Zalmi. Notably, James Faulkner also played a vital cameo of 22 runs from just seven balls versus Peshawar.

With IPL 2021 set to resume in the United Arab Emirates later this year, quite a few franchises will have their eye on James Faulkner. For the record, the Australian all-rounder has been a part of four IP: franchises in his career. In all, he played 60 IPL games from 2011 to 2017, scalping 59 wickets and scoring 527 runs.

Since a few overseas players might miss the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE, the franchises will hunt for replacements. James Faulkner's brilliant performances in the PSL may bring him back to the IPL for the first time since the 2017 season. Here's a look at the three teams that can sign the 31-year-old Aussie.

1. Chennai Super Kings can sign James Faulkner if Sam Curran is unavailable

According to England's Managing Director Ashley Giles, the English players will likely prefer international games over IPL 2021. With the England cricket team set to play several matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the same window as IPL 2021, Sam Curran may not be available for the Chennai Super Kings.

The English all-rounder has become an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings squad. His wicket-taking abilities and hard-hitting talent have made him a regular fixture in the CSK playing XI.

Curran's potential absence will certainly hurt CSK in the second half of IPL 2021. However, MS Dhoni's team can make up for it by signing James Faulkner. The Aussie player is in great touch and, like Curran, bowls left-arm pace while contributing to the batting unit.

2. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders need a replacement for Pat Cummins and James Faulkner could be that player (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

While Sam Curran's absence has not been officially confirmed just yet, Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins has clarified that he will not be available for IPL 2021's second phase in the United Arab Emirates. The Aussie all-rounder has informed the team's senior player Dinesh Karthik about his decision.

Cummins was one of the top performers for the Kolkata-based franchise in their first seven games of IPL 2021. Since it is his personal call to miss the IPL, the Knight Riders will respect his decision. They will look for a replacement, and Cummins' compatriot James Faulkner could prove to be a decent pick.

As mentioned earlier, Faulkner has been a wicket-taking bowler for the Lahore Qalandars in Abu Dhabi. He will also provide variety to the KKR pace attack, which is currently dominated by right-arm fast bowlers.

3. Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals will be impacted the most if the English players do not participate in the second phase of IPL 2021. The Royals have four English players in their squad - Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone.

While the Royals signed Rassie van der Russen and Gerald Coetzee as replacement players during the first phase of IPL 2021, they need an all-rounder who can partner with Chris Morris.

James Faulkner could solve many problems for the Rajasthan Royals. He has played for the franchise in the past and achieved a lot of success. In 42 matches for RR, Faulkner picked up 47 wickets and amassed 382 runs.

The Royals could soon welcome James Faulkner back to the franchise, looking at how he has fared in PSL 2021.

