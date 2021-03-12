IPL 2021: 3 uncapped players who can win the purple cap

The Indian Premier League (IPL), since its inception in 2008, has been a breeding ground for young cricketers. Over the last 13 years, we have witnessed many cricketers - both Indian and overseas - make it to the national team after making an impression in the IPL.

IPL 2021, which will commence on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore, will see many youngsters rubbing shoulders with the best in the game. Some young uncapped bowlers are expected to leave their mark as well.

🚨 BCCI announces schedule for VIVO IPL 2021 🚨



The season will kickstart on 9th April in Chennai and the final will take place on May 30th at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



More details here - https://t.co/yKxJujGGcD #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/qfaKS6prAJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

On that note, let us take a look at the three uncapped players who can win the Purple Cap in IPL 2021:

Ravi Bishnoi

One of the standout performers of the U-19 World Cup in South Africa in 2019, Ravi Bishnoi showed his pedigree in his first IPL season. The 20-year-old generated a lot of interest among franchises before Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) snapped him for ₹2 crore.

The aggressive leg-spinner fetched 12 wickets from 14 games at an economy rate of 7.37 and was the second-highest wicket-taker for his franchise. Playing under the tutelage of Punjab head coach Anil Kumble, the young spinner went from strength to strength.

Ravi Bishnoi has been in decent form in domestic competitions. He has picked wickets consistently - eight from five matches, including a three-wicket haul in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has been economical. Punjab will expect him to continue the good run for their franchise.

The cricketer from Rajasthan will be one of the top contenders to win the Purple Cap among uncapped cricketers, given his happy knack of picking wickets at regular intervals. Punjab Kings will be highly dependent on the young leg-spinner alongside Murugan Ashwin and Jalaj Saxena.

