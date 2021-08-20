IPL 2021: 3 underdog players who can win the orange cap

When the IPL was called off owing to a breach in the bio-secure bubble, Delhi Capitals led the points table while Sunrisers Hyderabad looked out of sorts and were last in the pecking order. Shikhar Dhawan was in blazing form and he is the leading run-getter ahead of the second phase and is closely followed by the rest of the pack.

The other teams need to hit the ground running as soon as the next phase of the IPL commences and key batsmen will have to start scoring the bulk of the runs. In UAE, the conditions will generally favor the batsmen who are adept at playing spinners and there is enough pedigree in all the IPL sides to get the job done.

Here we take a look at the three batsmen who can usurp Dhawan and end as the orange cap holder in the IPL:

1.) Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow will be key for SRH in the IPL

The England opening batsman in limited overs cricket has been in sparkling form in the recent past against the white ball. In the limited overs series against India, he was one of the pick of the batsmen from England and Sunrisers Hyderabad would hope he carries this form into the IPL.

In seven matches before the IPL was called off, Bairstow had scored 248 runs and if he gets going, he has the ability to score big runs on a consistent basis. He has shown an excellent game against the slower bowlers and for SRH to harbour any ambitions of making it to the playoffs, Jonny Bairstow will need to be at his best.

2.) Moeen Ali

Moeen needs to carry his form into the IPL

Moeen Ali was included in England's Test squad for the series against India on the back of his stupendous performance in The Hundred. He bats up the order and has been a prolific run-scorer. In the IPL, Chennai Super Kings have used him very smartly as he walks out at the number three position where he will have the opportunity to pace his innings and target big scores.

In six matches before the postponement of the IPL, Moeen had scored 206 runs and looked a man in form. He comes after Ruturaj Gaekwad and Faf du Plessis and will have the opportunity to set the pace and get big scores for Chennai Super Kings. An impetus right at the start of the innings will also help the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja to finish off the innings with a bang.

3.) Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal needs to step it up in the IPL for Punjab

It has not been a very lucky few months for Mayank Agarwal. After a medicore Australia tour, he lost his spot as an opener in India's Test squad and then, when he looked set to reclaim his position at the top of the order, he suffered a blow to the head in the nets ahead of the England series.

However, he remains a key player for Punjab Kings and accompanies KL Rahul at the top of the order. As has been the trend over the last couple of seasons, Mayank assumes the role of the aggressor and looks to get off to rapid starts.

He will start at 260 runs and if Punjab have to push for a knockoff berth, Mayank needs to start scoring big runs and aim to end with the orange cap.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava