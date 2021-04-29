IPL 2021: 3 ways the trade window benefits uncapped players

The trade window for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) officially opened yesterday (April 28). It gives teams the power to sell, loan or trade players to other franchises, as long as the player consents to the move.

We saw a few trades take place before the IPL 2021 auction as well. Robin Uthappa moved from the Rajasthan Royals to the Chennai Super Kings, but hasn't played a game yet for the Men in Yellow. The other two trades, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel, are now mainstays of the Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI.

The IPL 2021 midseason trade window could help a number of players who haven't had a big role to play for their franchise so far. Here are 3 ways in which the window could benefit uncapped players.

#3 The IPL 2021 trade window will give uncapped players the opportunity to rub shoulders with more international cricketers

Chetan Sakariya

The IPL has helped a number of young Indian players rub shoulders with the best cricketers in the world.

The current Kolkata Knight Riders squad is an excellent example of a blend of youth and experience. While Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna have Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson to learn from, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have the experience of Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan to fall back on.

A traded uncapped player would have the opportunity to work with a number of new international cricketers, who are present at every franchise without question. Picking the brains of the world's best players will play a major role in a young player's development.

#2 The IPL 2021 trade window will allow youngsters to work with different coaches and support staff

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Apart from a number of quality players, IPL franchises have a plethora of support staff and coaches to call upon.

While the Sunrisers Hyderabad have Muttiah Muralitharan, VVS Laxman, Trevor Bayliss and Tom Moody in and around the team, the Punjab Kings boast of a quality coaching contingent comprising of Anil Kumble, Wasim Jaffer, Jonty Rhodes and Andy Flower.

We've seen a number of players elevate their game after working with IPL coaches. Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting and assistant coach Pravin Amre have played a major role in the advancement of Prithvi Shaw as a T20 batsman, while Stephen Fleming has been a rock for the Chennai Super Kings batsmen over the years.

The experience of working with not one but two different coaching groups will greatly help uncapped cricketers, who can understand varying perspectives and mindsets.

#1 The IPL 2021 trade window is likely to give uncapped players chances to prove their worth

Lalit Yadav

The most obvious reason behind players moving to a different franchise is lack of playing time. By switching teams, uncapped players will likely get chances in the middle to prove their worth.

Harshal Patel played very few games for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje shouldering the bulk of responsibility in the pace department. With others like Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Sharma part of the squad, the Haryana-born pacer didn't get a consistent run of games.

But one season on, Patel is RCB's premier death bowler and proud owner of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap. He has been backed by Virat Kohli and the team management to execute his variations at the death, and has delivered admirably.

The chance to be part of an IPL team's playing XI will certainly push players to consent to a potential trade. Game-time might prove to be the biggest benefit uncapped cricketers get from the IPL 2021 trade window.