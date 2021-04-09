IPL 2021: 3 youngsters each team can bank on for the future

When the Chennai Super Kings picked a squad with an average age of over 30 in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, murmurs about their short-term strategy did the rounds. Though CSK defied the odds with a title, the wheels came off spectacularly in 2020, forcing the franchise to experiment with youngsters.

While the value experienced heads bring to the table is indisputable, youngsters contribute innovation, fearlessness and most importantly long-term planning to a franchise.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians are reaping the rewards of investing in young players, and the Delhi Capitals appear to be going down the same route with Shreyas Iyer. So are the Rajasthan Royals, who expect Sanju Samson to come good as skipper after years with the team.

Here are three youngsters each IPL franchise can rely on for the future.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Kartik Tyagi

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kartik Tyagi were the lead batsman and lead pacer respectively of the India Under-19 side that finished runners-up in the 2020 Under-19 ICC World Cup.

While the left-handed opener was dropped midway through IPL 2020 after failing to replicate his form, it was somewhat the opposite for his teammate, who played in the later half and picked up a few wickets. Both will only get better from last season's showing.

A similar age to the duo, yet someone who competed in the previous U-19 World Cup, Riyan Parag is a handy spin-bowling all-rounder. He has already shown his resolve and skill in taking the team home in tricky chases with limited batting support. In his third season with the franchise, Parag has a settled spot in the batting order and will look to come good for his team.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings: Ravi Bishnoi, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan

Ravi Bishnoi showed his ability to deliver under pressure in the last IPL season.

Ravi Bishnoi impressed one and all with his control in last year's IPL, even though he was occasionally short on wickets - he picked up 12 in 14 games. Deployed by KL Rahul as a control bowler in the middle overs, he may take up an attacking role based on his confidence and the team's needs.

Two exciting acquisitions for the Kings in IPL 2021 are Australian pace-bowling all-rounder Jhye Richardson and finisher Shahrukh Khan. For a franchise that has lacked quality death bowling and has been overreliant on its openers, the duo could be a great bet going forward.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan

Advertisement

It might be hard to think of Rashid Khan as a "young player" given how long he has dominated the international arena particularly in the shortest format, but the Afghan leggie is merely 22 years old. It hardly looks like the Sunrisers have any inclination to part with their ace spinner, as he can also contribute with the bat apart from his ability to bamboozle the batsmen.

Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Abhishek Sharma has not had too many opportunities in the IPL, but can contribute with both bat and ball when needed. Abdul Samad too was raw when drafted into the SRH middle order in IPL 2020. However, he did make key contributions with the bat and will hope to continue in that vein in the future.

1 / 2 NEXT