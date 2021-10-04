IPL 2021: 4 approaching milestones in tonight's CSK vs DC clash

Match 50 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) sees the top two teams on the points table go head-to-head. The Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have had fantastic campaigns this year with both securing 18 points in 12 matches so far.

While the Men in Yellow saw their winning streak ended in their previous clash against the Rajasthan Royals, the Capitals had a close encounter with the Mumbai Indians but emerged victorious.

Yes, both sides have secured their berths in the playoffs, but they will be eyeing that top spot and will want to end the league stage on a winning note. While we soon find out who makes it to that 20-point mark, let's take a look at some landmarks that can be crossed in this game first.

#1 DJ Bravo needs two wickets to become the first to scalp 550 T20 wickets

Dwayne Bravo celebrating in his signature style

Dwayne Bravo has had a decent campaign with bat and ball for CSK this year, and has proven to be one of the most entertaining players in the league. The Trinidadian all-rounder has picked up 11 wickets so far apart from contributing significantly in the death for the Yellow Army.

Having played in some of the best Twenty20 leagues across the world, Bravo has an innate knowledge of the shortest format and always brings his expertise as an all-rounder to the table.

The 38-year-old has 548 wickets under his belt in T20 matches and requires just 2 more scalps to become the first bowler to have 550 T20 wickets to their name.

#2 Ambati Rayudu needs to clear the fence three more times to complete 200 T20 sixes

Ambati Rayudu smacking one over long on

30-year-old Ambati Rayudu has had an impressive T20 record over the years. With his acquisition by the Super Kings' management ahead of IPL 2018, the player sparked like never before in the yellow jersey.

Currently, Rayudu has 197 T20 maximums to his name and needs to hit the ball out of the park just three more times to get to 200 T20 sixes. Not just that, these three big hits will also help Rayudu collect 150 IPL maximums.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan is 59 runs shy of completing 2000 IPL runs for Delhi

Dhawan connecting well to clear the fence

Despite his failure in the previous match against Mumbai, Shikhar Dhawan's form in IPL 2021 has been incredible. The southpaw has scored 462 runs at an average of 42 in twelve matches this season.

Over the course of his IPL career, the 35-year-old has accumulated 5,659 runs including 646 fours and 118 sixes, but since rejoining Delhi back in 2018, Dhawan has been unstoppable.

The Delhi Capitals opener is just 59 runs short of becoming the fourth player to complete 2000 IPL runs for the Delhi-based franchise.

#4 Steve Smith is 15 runs away of completing 2,500 runs in the IPL

Steve Smith getting a boundary in style

Ahead of IPL 2021, Steve Smith joined the Delhi Capitals camp. The former Australian skipper has scored 152 runs in the eight matches he has played for them since.

In total, he has been a part of 103 IPL matches, scoring 2,485 runs and is just 15 short of collecting 2,500 IPL runs. While he hasn't featured in every game this season, we believe the right-hander could have a big role to play in tonight's game.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule

