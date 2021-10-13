IPL 2021: 4 milestones to watch out for in Qualifier 2

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) second qualifier is scheduled for tonight (October 13) and a spot for the finals is at stake. As the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, this promises to be an encounter to watch out for.

DC will be looking to bounce back after their defeat in the first qualifier against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday (October 10). Meanwhile, KKR will want to carry their form into the finals after their comprehensive victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same Sharjah venue.

The losing side tonight will have to bid adieu to IPL 2021 and neither DC nor KKR will want that after the excellent campaigns they have had this year. With both teams set to bring their A-game tonight, let's look at some personal milestones players can cross in this clash.

#1 Pant needs 8 more to collect 2,500 IPL runs

Rishabh Pant getting set for the big game tonight.

Newly-appointed DC skipper Rishabh Pant has impressed with the bat in this edition. Not only has Pant led the team into the Qualifiers, he also managed to sustain Delhi's no. 1 position in the table at the business end of the league.

Pant has scored 413 runs in 15 appearances this season at an average of almost 38. Overall, the wicketkeeper-batsman has secured 2492 runs in his 83-match IPL career. Tonight, if Pant gets eight more runs, the 24-year-old will cross the 2,500-run mark in the IPL.

#2 Axar Patel is 5 scalps short of gathering 100 IPL wickets

Axar Patel needs 5 more wickets to collect 100 IPL scalps

Axar Patel has been a great addition to DC ever since he joined their camp ahead of IPL 2018. He has proven time and again to be a true game-changer not only with the ball but with the bat as well. In this edition, Patel has picked up 15 wickets in the 11 matches he has played and if included in the playing XI tonight, he will be eagerly looking to perform in both departments.

Besides, the 27-year-old has taken 95 wickets in all of IPL and is just five scalps away from entering the 100-wicket club. Can Patel produce a fifer tonight to help DC cross the line?

#3 Eoin Morgan is 9 runs shy of completing 1000 IPL runs for KKR

Eoin Morgan attempting the reverse sweep

Turning to the other side, Eoin Morgan is massively responsible for bringing KKR a long way from where they started off in the league. Morgan's brilliant tactics on the field have helped the team bag seven wins in their 14 league games and make it through to the second qualifier.

With the bat, the southpaw may not have found his mojo yet, but Morgan ensured KKR advanced to Qualifier 2 after holding his ground till the end in the Eliminator. Tonight, if he manages to get just nine more runs in, the Irish-born Englishman will have gathered 1000 IPL runs for the Knight Riders. The Knight Riders' captain cool will also become the 13th player to do so if he achieves this feat.

#4 DK is a boundary away from smashing 400 IPL fours

Dinesh Karthik smacking one out of the park

Dinesh Karthik has been a phenomenon with the gloves this season but he is up there with the bat as well. The former KKR skipper has collected 214 runs in IPL 2021.

Overall, Karthik has hit 399 boundaries since the IPL's inception. Tonight, if he manages to score just one more, he will have reached the 400-boundaries mark. Karthik could only become the 11th ever player to do so.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

